Oxnard, Calif. – April 10, 2025 – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. is voluntarily issuing a precautionary advisory of a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6oz Marketside Celery Sticks with best if used by date 03/23/2025.

This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use.

This advisory is being initiated due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by the Georgia Department of Agriculture from a Georgia store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

The specific products involved are 4 count 4 in/1.6 oz bundle packs of Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores identified by having a UPC code 6 81131 16151 0 on back of bag, with Best if Used by Date 03/23/2025, and Lot Code: P047650 on front of bag. All potentially affected products are past their expiration date and no longer for sale.

Consumers who have this product in their possession, including in their freezer, should not consume and discard the product.

This voluntary advisory does not apply to any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. produced products.

The only products involved in this advisory can be identified with the following details:

Marketside Celery Sticks 4 in/1.6 oz Bundle Pack