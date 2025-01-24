Premier Community HealthCare Group, Inc. Hosts the Spring Health & Fun Fest in Hudson

“A Free Community Event Offering Health Screenings, Family Activities, and Entertainment to Promote Wellness and Connection in Pasco County”

DADE CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Community HealthCare Group, Inc. (PREMIER), a trusted provider of accessible healthcare services, is excited to announce the Spring Health & Fun Fest, taking place on Saturday, February 22nd, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Hudson High School Track & Football Field, 14410 Cobra Way, Hudson, FL 34669. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.The Spring Health & Fun Fest offers a day packed with exciting activities, entertainment, and essential health resources, including:• Free dental screenings• Bike helmet fittings• Interactive games and challenges, such as gladiator contests, tug-of-war, and races• Face painting• The popular Touch-A-Truck experience• Live music, food trucks, giveaways, and much more!“This event represents our ongoing commitment to promoting health and wellness in a way that is fun, accessible, and engaging for families in our community,” said Lisa DeMello, Family & Community Engagement Coordinator at PREMIER. “We’re proud to create opportunities for families to connect while offering vital health services and resources.”With a presence in Pasco County since 1979, PREMIER is a nonprofit community health center dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable medical care to Medicaid/Medicare recipients, the uninsured, and underserved communities. Through its multiple locations in Pasco and Hernando Counties, PREMIER offers a full range of comprehensive primary care services, including Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Dental, Behavioral Health, and Obstetrics and Gynecology.As part of a network of over 1,400 community health centers nationwide established by federal legislation, PREMIER remains committed to serving medically underserved populations and ensuring that families in the area have access to the care they need.Don’t miss out on this exciting event! For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lisa DeMello at LJDeMello@HCNetwork.org or call 352-834-1756.Visit www.PremierHC.org or call 352-518-2000 for event details.About Premier Community HealthCare Group, Inc. (PREMIER)Premier Community HealthCare Group, Inc. (PREMIER) is a nonprofit community health center dedicated to providing affordable, accessible, and comprehensive medical services to underserved communities in Pasco and Hernando Counties. Since 1979, PREMIER has been committed to improving the health of its community through high-quality services in Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Dental, Behavioral Health, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.