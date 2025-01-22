Impact Security’s RiotLite Security Window Film Sets New Benchmark in School Glass Safety and Performance

Impact Security’s RiotLite Security Window Film achieves ASTM 3561 Level 3, setting a new standard for forced-entry resistance and enhanced security.

By meeting ASTM 3561 standards at Level 3, we’ve proven that RiotLite® is a game-changing solution.” — Mark Mineer, President of Impact Security

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Security, a leader in innovative retrofit security solutions, announces that its RiotLite® Security Window Film has achieved the highest performance rating recorded under the rigorous ASTM 3561 standards, setting a new benchmark for security window film technology.The ASTM 3561 standard (Standard Test Method for Forced-Entry-Resistance of Fenestration Systems After Simulated Active Shooter Attack) is the latest testing protocol for evaluating security window films against forced entry and impact scenarios. RiotLite excelled, demonstrating unmatched strength and durability in holding single pane, 1/4” (6mm) tempered glass together and delaying unauthorized entry. This achievement is critical for school administrators seeking advanced solutions to protect campuses from modern threats, including active shooter attacks on common window and door glass types.“RiotLite represents a breakthrough in safety glazing innovation,” said Mark Mineer, President of Impact Security. By meeting ASTM 3561 standards at Level 3, we’ve proven that RiotLite is a game-changing solution designed to help school officials protect the most common access points—ground-level windows, entryways, and glass doors. This technology allows the critical time needed for occupants to take protective measures and for first responders to intervene.”Key Highlights of RiotLite Security Window Film:• Unprecedented Strength: Achieved Level 3 forced entry and impact resistance rating under ASTM 3561 testing on 1/4” (6mm) tempered glass.• Enhanced Forced Entry Resistance: Delays unauthorized access, providing crucial time for first responder response.• Versatility: Compatible with existing glass, offering cost-effective security upgrades.• Applications: Ideal for schools, offices, government buildings, and retail locations.The Importance of ASTM 3561 StandardsThe new ASTM 3561 standard is a significant advancement in evaluating security glazing and window films , addressing the demand for a universal standard for reliable protective solutions. RiotLite's superior performance on 1/4” (6mm) tempered glass validates its position as a leading option for safeguarding lives and infrastructure, especially in schools where protection against active shooter scenarios is vital.Supporting Safety and Security Across SectorsImpact Security is dedicated to providing effective solutions for organizations prioritizing safety. RiotLite technology integrates seamlessly into comprehensive security plans, ensuring enhanced protection.About Impact SecurityImpact Security specializes in delivering advanced protective solutions that enhance safety and security. With a mission to lead in developing high-performance security products, including the patented DefenseLite® retrofit system , the company serves diverse industries. Impact Security remains at the forefront of innovation and reliability by offering tailored solutions that meet the most trusted industry testing standards.For more information about RiotLite Security Window Film and its performance, visit www.RiotLite.com or contact info@defenselite.com.

