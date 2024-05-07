CoolVu® Celebrates Expansion to 100 Franchise Territories
The brand empowers entrepreneurs with cutting-edge sustainable solutions.
Our expansion to 100 operating franchise territories is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the trust and support of our franchisees.”MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoolVu®, the leading provider of innovative glass and surface solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of growth and franchise expansion. The company has reached a momentous achievement by expanding its franchise network to 100 territories in operation across the United States. This achievement underscores CoolVu's commitment to revolutionizing the Glass and Surface Solutions industry while solidifying its position as a key player in the market.
— Mike Herrera, Co-Founder & President of CoolVu
Since its inception, CoolVu has been dedicated to providing cutting-edge Window Film, Graphics and Architectural Surface solutions that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Through its franchise model, CoolVu has successfully extended its reach to diverse markets, empowering entrepreneurs to join its mission of delivering premium customer experience.
"Our expansion to 100 operating franchise territories is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the trust and support of our franchisees," said 30-year veteran of the franchise industry Mike Herrera Co-Founder and President of CoolVu. "We are immensely proud of this achievement, which reflects our vision and our franchise networks relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to providing innovative product solutions to customers across the nation."
Jeff Franson, CEO of FutureVu Brands, elaborated on the company's franchisee strategy, stating, "At CoolVu, we target highly motivated individuals eager to become entrepreneurs, offering unique opportunities especially to veterans, first responders, women, and other minorities who have shown leadership in their previous careers. Our diverse group of franchisees is a testament to our inclusive approach, each bringing their unique perspectives and expertise to enhance our service delivery and community impact."
CoolVu's franchisees offer a wide range of innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of residential, retail, and commercial clients. From state-of-the-art eco-friendly products including Window Films, Graphics and Architectural Surface solutions, CoolVu franchisees provide comprehensive solutions that focus on comfort, sustainability, and energy efficiency.
As CoolVu celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains focused on its core values of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With plans for further expansion and continued product development, CoolVu is poised for continued success in the residential and commercial service industry.
For more information about CoolVu and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.CoolVuFranchise.com or contact us at 844-426-6588.
About CoolVu: CoolVu, a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands of Marietta, GA, is a leading provider of Innovative Glass and Surface solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the Window Film, Graphics and Architectural Surface industry through cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a franchise network spanning 100 franchise territories, CoolVu is committed to delivering premium products to customers across the United States.
