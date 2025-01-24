Painex Clinic Revolutionizes Pain Management with Advanced Non-Surgical Treatments

Our goal is to relieve pain and help patients regain function without surgery. We create personalized care plans to address each patient’s specific needs and promote overall spine health” — Dr. Nivedita Page

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living with chronic spine pain, back pain, or sciatica can significantly impact one's quality of life. Painex Clinic , a leading pain management center in Pune, India, offers advanced non-surgical treatments designed to alleviate such discomfort and restore mobility. Painex as a Top Spine Specialist in Pune & PCMC focuses on helping individuals regain activeness by removing any form of back and spine pain.Comprehensive Non-Surgical Treatment OptionsPainex Clinic specializes in a variety of minimally invasive procedures tailored to individual patient needs:1. Epidural Injections: These injections deliver medication directly into the epidural space of the spine, reducing inflammation and providing relief from pain caused by conditions like herniated discs and spinal stenosis.2. Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): This procedure uses heat generated by radio waves to target specific nerves, effectively disrupting pain signals and offering long-term relief for chronic back pain.3. Root Blocks: By administering anesthetic and anti-inflammatory medication near the affected nerve roots, root blocks can alleviate pain associated with nerve compression or irritation.4. Intramuscular Stimulation (IMS): Also known as dry needling, IMS addresses muscle tightness and spasms that contribute to back pain, enhancing muscle function and reducing discomfort.5. Adhesiolysis: This technique involves breaking down scar tissue (adhesions) around spinal nerves, relieving pain caused by nerve entrapment.Why Choose Painex Clinic?1. Expertise: With over 21,000 patients treated, Painex Clinic's team of specialists possesses extensive experience in pain management.2. Advanced Technology: Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment such as X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, C-Arm, and CT guidance, procedures are performed with precision and safety.3. Patient-Centric Approach: Treatments are customized to each patient's specific condition, ensuring effective and personalized care.4. Minimal Downtime: Most procedures are completed within 30-40 minutes, allowing patients to return to their daily activities within 24-48 hours.5. Insurance Coverage: Many treatments offered are covered under insurance, making advanced pain relief accessible.Conditions TreatedPainex Clinic addresses a wide range of conditions, including:1. Back Pain or Spine Pain: Offering non-surgical and highly advanced treatment options for chronic back pain.2. Sciatica or Sciatic Nerve Pain: Providing relief for chronic sciatica or sciatic nerve pain through non-surgical treatments.3. Slipped Disc or Herniated Disc: Specializing in non-surgical treatments for chronic slipped disc or herniated disc conditions.4. Neck Pain or Cervical Spondylosis: Offering advanced treatments for chronic neck pain or cervical spondylosis.5. Knee Pain or Knee Osteoarthritis: Providing non-surgical options for chronic knee pain or knee osteoarthritis.About Painex ClinicPainex Clinic is India's most advanced specialty center for non-surgical treatments of spine, joint, and nerve pain. With multiple centers across Pune and PCMC, the clinic offers a wide range of treatments, from medications to advanced non-surgical procedures. Their team of doctors holds super specializations in interventional pain management, making them some of the top pain specialists in the region.Expert Leadership at PainexDr. Nivedita Page (MBBS, MD, FIPM, FIAPM) and Dr. Kashinath Bangar (MBBS, DNB, FIPM, FIAPM), founders and directors at Painex Pain Management Clinic, bring exceptional expertise and a patient-focused philosophy. “Our goal is to relieve pain and help patients regain function without surgery. We create personalized care plans to address each patient’s specific needs and promote overall spine health,” explains Dr. Page.Contact InformationFor more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Painex Clinic's website at https://www.painex.org/ or contact them at 08390442266 / 09067753355.Experience the benefits of advanced non-surgical pain management and take the first step towards a pain-free life with Painex Clinic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.