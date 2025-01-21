Figment Design Strengthens Team with Key Appointments

Cassiana Canale Orestes Iglesias

Cassiana Canale Joins as Senior Account Manager, Orestes Iglesias Promoted to Web Director and Operations Manager

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Figment Design, a leading digital agency servicing the travel and tourism industry, has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Cassiana Canale as Senior Account Manager and the promotion of Orestes Iglesias to Web Director and Operations Manager. These strategic moves underscore the agency’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional client service.Experienced Leadership Joins the TeamCanale brings 18 years of expertise in integrated marketing strategies, media planning, social media, and brand activation. Her impressive career includes over a decade of focus on the hospitality and tourism industries, where she spearheaded large-scale marketing campaigns and drove revenue growth across markets in the US, UK, Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.“Being a part of the Figment Design team offers an excellent opportunity for me to contribute to the company’s innovative approach to digital marketing,” said Canale. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help clients achieve their goals and exceed expectations in this dynamic industry.”Orestes Iglesias Takes on Expanded RoleIglesias, a 12-year veteran at Figment Design, steps into an expanded role that combines his expertise in web design, development and operational management. Known for his ability to align technical strategies with business objectives, Iglesias has been instrumental in creating secure, user-focused digital experiences that drive success for clients. “Working with Figment Design over the years has been an incredible journey, and I’m excited to take on this new responsibility,” said Iglesias. “I look forward to continuing to innovate and provide the best solutions for our clients’ web and operational needs.”CEO Highlights Strategic VisionBeverly Nicholson-Doty, CEO of Figment Design, explained that the appointments support the company’s mission to lead in digital marketing and web development innovation. “Cassiana and Orestes represent the core of what differentiates Figment Design: expertise, dedication and a commitment to innovation,” said Nicholson-Doty. “Cassiana’s strategic vision and deep understanding of consumer behavior, combined with Orestes’ technical expertise and leadership, position us to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”﻿These leadership developments reflect Figment Design’s focus on providing clients with top-tier talent and expertise, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of the industry with innovative, results-driven solutions.About Figment DesignFigment Design is a full-service advertising and marketing agency of enthusiastic designers, website developers and digital marketers. The firm offers exceptional creative, the most comprehensive and competitive online marketing and media buying strategies in the industry, and the ability to track ROI with a state-of-the-art reporting system. For more information, visit figmentdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.