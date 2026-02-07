FCCA Launches Leadership Series Spotlighting Key Voices in Caribbean and Latin American Tourism

FCCA President Adam Ceserano

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) today announced the launch of its FCCA Leadership Series, a new platform dedicated to showcasing senior leaders who are shaping the future of tourism across the Caribbean and Latin America.Hosted by FCCA President Adam Ceserano, the series convenes influential voices from government and the private sector, senior cruise executives, FCCA Platinum members, destination partners, ports and allied stakeholders. It is designed to foster open, collaborative dialogue on the sector’s most pressing topics: sustainable growth, economic impact, resilience, infrastructure development, and destination competitiveness.“This series reflects FCCA’s commitment to meaningful dialogue and shared leadership across the Caribbean and Latin America,” Ceserano said. “These conversations highlight how collaboration and long-term vision drive stronger, more resilient tourism economies.”The debut episode features Alexander Gumbs, CEO of Port St. Maarten Group, in an in-depth conversation with host Ceserano. Recorded at FCCA headquarters in Miramar, the discussion highlights the vital contributions of ports and public-sector leadership to the broader tourism ecosystem and regional success.Gumbs traces his career path from an early internship at the port to its chief executive role, crediting hands-on experience and unwavering long-term focus. He articulates a leadership philosophy rooted in collaboration, attentive listening, and seamless alignment between port strategy and destination-wide priorities. “Sacrifices must be made to be successful,” he stated, while stressing the indispensable role of forward-thinking planning in creating resilient, adaptable infrastructure.The interview also examines transformation through adversity, with Gumbs reflecting on the defining lessons of Hurricane Irma in 2017. “In chaos, at times, comes opportunities,” he observed, describing how the storm catalyzed accelerated innovation, sharper decision-making and strategic advancements at the port.Under Ceserano’s direction as host, the Leadership Series will feature diverse perspectives from tourism leaders — delivering practical, forward-looking insights into the opportunities and challenges defining the future of the sector in the Caribbean and Latin America.The first edition premieres across all FCCA social media platforms on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

