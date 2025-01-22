Santa Barbara Nutrients Appoints Dr. Richard J. Johnson to Advisory Board

Santa Barbara Nutrients

Leader in developing medical foods and nutritional programs for kidney health taps renal expert

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc., a leader in developing medical foods and nutritional programs for kidney health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard J. Johnson to its Advisory Board, effective January 1, 2025.

A Professor Emeritus at the University of Colorado, Dr. Johnson has previously served as the Chief of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota Medical School. His postgraduate training includes internships, residencies, and fellowships in Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease, and Nephrology at the University of Washington.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Johnson has been recognized for his contributions to nephrology and metabolism research. His accolades include the Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Nephrology and American Heart Association in 1994, election to the American Society of Clinical Investigation in 1995, and the David Hume Award from the National Kidney Foundation in April 2017 among many others. Dr. Johnson has served, and continues to serve, on numerous editorial boards of top nephrology journals.

Dr. Johnson's research has significantly advanced the understanding of metabolic and kidney diseases, particularly concerning the roles of sugar, fructose and uric acid in obesity, diabetes and kidney disease. He has authored over 550 publications in scientific and clinical journals and is one of the most highly cited authors in the field of nephrology, reflecting his impact on medical science. Dr. Johnson is the founding editor of "Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology," a leading textbook in the field, and has authored several popular books including “The Sugar Fix,” “The Fat Switch,” and “Nature wants us to be Fat.”

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Johnson to our Advisory Board," said Dr. Thomas Weimbs, President of Santa Barbara Nutrients. "His extensive expertise in nephrology and metabolic diseases will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative solutions for kidney health and a broader range of indications in other areas of metabolic health."

Santa Barbara Nutrients is dedicated to advancing metabolic and kidney health through the development of medical foods, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and lifestyle intervention programs based on cutting-edge research. The addition of Dr. Johnson to the Advisory Board underscores the company's commitment to scientific excellence and its mission to provide effective nutritional solutions for those affected by metabolic and kidney diseases.

About Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc.

Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced Santa Barbara Nutrients team comprises kidney researchers and industry experts dedicated to bringing to market novel medical foods and other innovative products and services to help people with kidney disease and other health conditions. The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science-backed products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs. SBN’s first product is KetoCitra®, a medical food for the daily nutritional management of individuals with chronic kidney disease, polycystic kidney disease or conditions controlled by the ketogenic diet (https://santabarbaranutrients.com/ketocitra).

For more information, please visit https://santabarbaranutrients.com/ or contact info@sbnutrients.com

