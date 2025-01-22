Josh Poster Appointed Director of Intelligence & Analysis

Advancing Cybersecurity for the Connected Vehicle Industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Josh Poster to Director of Intelligence & Analysis, effective January 1, 2025. This newly created role reflects Auto-ISAC’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the cybersecurity posture of the connected vehicle ecosystem.With over two decades of experience in intelligence, Poster has developed expertise in the rapidly evolving fields of cyber threat intelligence, critical infrastructure protection, and operational resilience. For more than ten years, he has focused on leveraging intelligence to proactively safeguard the availability, integrity, and reliability of complex cyber systems and networks.Faye Francy, Executive Director of Auto-ISAC, praised Poster’s contributions: “In our global cybersecurity network, the need to provide timely, actionable threat intelligence is paramount. Josh has been instrumental in enhancing our vigilance, and he is widely respected across the Auto-ISAC. His leadership and insight will continue to drive our mission forward.” Poster will report directly to Francy in his new role.As a recognized ambassador for Auto-ISAC, Poster is highly regarded within the ISAC community. His service as an elected officer of the National Council of ISACs underscores his leadership and the respect he commands among peers.Commenting on his new position, Poster said, “The Auto-ISAC plays a crucial role in providing cybersecurity intelligence to a community that is deeply committed to protecting the automotive sector. Our work involves continuously assessing the threat landscape, collecting intelligence from our global members and external sources, and sharing it within a secure and trusted environment. We remain vigilant and proactive, focused on emerging threats and trends.”As Director of Intelligence & Analysis, Poster will oversee the organization’s information-sharing resources and manage the members-only Reporting Exchange and Discussion (RED) Platform. This secure platform enables Auto-ISAC members to share intelligence, vulnerabilities, and incident information to help strengthen the industry's collective cybersecurity posture. Poster will also lead efforts to aggregate data and identify emerging threats, ensuring that Auto-ISAC members are always prepared for evolving challenges.Poster joined Auto-ISAC in 2018 as Program Operations Manager, where he expanded and supervised operational capabilities. In 2020, he transitioned to the role of Intelligence & Analysis Operations Manager, where he contributed significantly to the development of key reports and resources. Notably, he played a leading role in producing the annual Automotive Threat Report, which offers a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive cyber threat landscape, informed by Auto-ISAC’s Intelligence & Analysis staff and expert members from its Product Working Group and IT/OT Working Group.Additionally, Poster was instrumental in the creation of the Automotive Threat Matrix (ATM), a cybersecurity knowledge base that catalogs adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations of automotive cyberattacks and peer-reviewed exploit research.Before joining Auto-ISAC, Poster served as Operations Manager for the Surface and Public Transportation ISACs and worked as a Senior Analyst at Electronic Warfare Associates and Information & Infrastructure Technologies.Poster holds a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and has earned various certifications in physical security, cybersecurity, continuity of operations, and exercise program development.The Auto-ISAC is a global, member-driven community dedicated to advancing cybersecurity within the automotive industry. The organization serves as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing emerging cybersecurity risks affecting connected vehicles. Auto-ISAC’s members represent more than 99 percent of car and light-duty vehicle manufacturers in North America, as well as heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers.For more information, visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us on Twitter at @autoisac.# # #

