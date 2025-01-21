PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 Villanueva Receives World Integrity Prize for Anti-Corruption Efforts Senator Joel Villanueva has been honored with the prestigious World Integrity Prize, and recognized as a "Person of Sincere Anti-Corruption Integrity" by the South Korea-based Anti-Corruption Civil Movement General Federation (ACCMGF). This accolade celebrates his remarkable contributions to combating corruption and promoting transparency throughout his 23 years of public service. The ACCMGF, an influential organization authorized by South Korea's Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, collaborates with over 300 entities globally, spanning politics, education, media, and more, to promote integrity and transparency. "As someone whose career in public service has been deeply influenced by the anti-corruption movement, receiving this World Integrity Prize is truly a great honor. This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue the fight for transparency and accountability," the senator said. Villanueva's commitment to the anti-corruption movement began at the young age of 26 when he served as Chairman and Representative of the Citizens' Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC) Partylist. During his time in the House of Representatives from the 12th to the 14th Congresses, he was a staunch advocate for anti-corruption measures such as the Procurement Act and the Anti-Red Tape Act, and the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill, a cause he still champions to this day. "It is not an easy task to fight the twin evils of graft and corruption. I believe that you have to increase accountability to all public offices," Villanueva said. "When I started being a member of Congress and now in the Senate, everytime we pass a measure, I would always go for higher penalties for public officials because public office is a public trust," he added. Beyond his time in Congress, Villanueva's career has been marked by transformative leadership. Known by his moniker "Tesdaman," Villanueva was appointed Secretary of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in 2010 by then-President Noynoy Aquino. During his tenure, he introduced groundbreaking reforms that revitalized the agency. In 2016, he was elected as a senator and re-elected in 2022, serving as Senate Majority Leader from July 2022 to May 2024. "When I joined the Senate in 2016, one of my priority bills was the establishment of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, inspired by the Korean Independent Commission Against Corruption," he said. Villanueva emphasized that the battle against corruption remains an ongoing challenge. "The fight against corruption is far from over. It has evolved into new forms, influenced by the advancement of technology and an increasingly liberal approach to societal issues, yet we remain hopeful because organizations like the ACCMGF remind us that we can still make a difference," Villanueva said.

