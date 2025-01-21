January 17, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Sues TikTok for Misrepresenting Harmful Content and Allowing Chinese Government Access to Data

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares Sues TikTok for Misrepresenting Harmful Content and Allowing Chinese Government Access to Data

RICHMOND, VA — Today, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a lawsuit in the Richmond City Circuit Court against TikTok and ByteDance Ltd., the China-based parent company of TikTok.

The suit alleges that the app TikTok was intentionally designed to be addictive for adolescent users and that the companies deceived parents and Virginians about TikTok’s content, including by claiming the app is appropriate for children over the age of 12 or rated T for Teen, in violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit also seeks to hold TikTok accountable for misleading the public regarding the app’s connection to and potential for abuse by the Chinese government and Communist Party.

“For years, TikTok has marketed itself to Virginians and Americans alike as a harmless, safe, and enjoyable social media app,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Yet the facts of the matter are that TikTok harms our kids and exposes them to severe profanity, sexually explicit material, violence, mature themes, and drug and alcohol content.” “Making matters worse, TikTok continues to misrepresent the potential for the Chinese government to access and exploit Virginians’ data. As the People’s Protector, I will use the Virginia Consumer Protection Act to shield all Virginians, and especially our children, from this deceptive and harmful conduct. TikTok has crossed a line, and today will be asked to pay a price.”

Attorney General Miyares previously filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court supporting a federal statute addressing the national security and data privacy threats posed by TikTok. Attorney General Miyares applauds the Supreme Court for upholding that law today.

