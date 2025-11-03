November 3, 2025 - Operation “No Limits” Apprehends 96 Wanted Violent Felons and Seizes Drugs, Guns, and Cash

Commonwealth of Virginia

Operation “No Limits” Apprehends 96 Wanted Violent Felons and Seizes Drugs, Guns, and Cash

Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement Successfully Dismantle Violent Crime and Drug Trafficking Networks in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. — Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Robert Tracci, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Danville Police Department and Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Danville Department of Probation and Parole, and the United States Marshals Service today announced the conclusion of Operation Washout – “No Limits,” a weeklong collaborative law enforcement operation targeting violent crime in Danville, Virginia.

Operation “No Limits” resulted in the apprehension of 96 offenders on outstanding felony arrest warrants, plus 23additional offenders located incarcerated in other jurisdictions with active arrest warrants. The coordinated operation also advanced multiple investigations into violent crime and drug trafficking networks, and recovered one missing child.

Local, state, and federal partners collaborated to open multiple federal and local investigations and seized substantial quantities of narcotics, firearms, and cash, including:

Over 55 grams of Fentanyl (enough to kill more than 27,600 Virginians)

15 firearms

28 grams of cocaine

Over 5 pounds of ammunition

65 grams of K2

Over $14,000 in U.S. Currency

Violent offenders were arrested for crimes including: Homicide, Drugs, Failure to Appear, Identity Theft, Probation Violation, Cruelty Toward Child, Malicious Wounding, Burglary, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Assault, Indecent Liberties with a Child, Larceny, Weapons Offenses, Obstruction of Justice, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Rape, Armed Robbery, Abduction by Force, and Federal Supervised Release Violations.

Acting United States Attorney Tracci stated, “This operation demonstrates our shared commitment to targeting violent criminals, drug traffickers, transnational criminal organizations, and those who endanger our citizens and communities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia is grateful for the extraordinary work by federal, state, and local partners who made this joint law enforcement initiative a clear victory for the citizens we serve.”

“Operation No Limits is an exceptional example of our tireless work with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to make Virginia communities safer, demonstrating once again the effectiveness of Ceasefire Virginia. We will continue partnering with law enforcement across the Commonwealth, particularly in our Ceasefire cities, to hold violent, dangerous, and repeat offenders accountable. My sincere thanks to all law enforcement who collaborated to the success of this operation and to U.S. Attorney Robert Tracci for continued partnership with our office,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

