BESTMOW Welcomes Joshua Farley as Chief Revenue Officer & Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Sales

BESTMOW appoints Joshua Farley as CRO to boost global growth. With 31+ years of expertise, he’ll drive innovation and expand smart lawn care leadership.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BESTMOW is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joshua Farley as CRO. This strategic addition to the team marks a significant step forward in BESTMOW’s mission to expand its global footprint and build a stronger brand presence in the robotic lawn care industry.Joshua brings over 31 years of expertise across diverse industries, including commercial and residential lawn care, vegetation management, and partnerships with government and enterprise clients. As the former Senior Director of National and Strategic Sales at TruGreen, Joshua successfully led sales operations across the U.S. and Canada, driving substantial revenue growth and improving customer retention rates. Additionally, his tenure as Global Vice President of Sales at Douglas Products showcased his ability to implement innovative sales models and expand into new markets, consistently exceeding sales targets."I’m honored to join the BESTMOW team and witness its groundbreaking advancements in visual AI technology," said Joshua. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help BESTMOW solidify its market leadership and broaden its global influence."About BESTMOWBESTMOW is an innovative company focused on developing intelligent lawn management robots. By leveraging cutting-edge visual, and AI navigation technology, BESTMOW provides efficient and convenient solutions for both residential and commercial users, shaping the future of smart lawn care.What Is a Robot Mower?A robot mower is an autonomous machine specially engineered to trim your grass without the need for continuous supervision. Using advanced sensors, vision, and GPS guidance, and automatic recharging, it methodically covers your lawn while avoiding obstacles like garden furniture, pets, and kids. Simply set a schedule, and let the robot do the work. It’s the perfect blend of time-saving convenience and eco-friendly operation.Key Features of a Robot Mower• AI Navigation: Utilizes sensors and GPS to map your yard, detect objects, and avoid collisions.• Automatic Recharging: Returns to its charging station when the battery runs low, so it’s always ready for the next job.• Eco-Friendly Operation: Powered by electricity, significantly reducing noise and carbon emissions compared to gas-powered mowers.• Easy Scheduling: Set a weekly or daily timetable, and let the mower maintain your lawn automatically.Why Choose BESTMOW?BESTMOW is a disruptive household robotic lawn mower developed by LYF Innovation Ltd, the world’s first company to introduce fully automated mapping technology for robot mowers. This groundbreaking feature allows BESTMOW to navigate your yard with precision—no cumbersome wires or manual boundary setup needed. Backed by years of industry-leading research and extensive testing, BESTMOW delivers a seamless, reliable, and eco-friendly approach to lawn care. If you’re looking for an innovative, time-saving, and hassle-free solution to keep your grass perfectly manicured, BESTMOW stands at the cutting edge of modern lawn maintenance.

