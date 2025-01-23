Merak Academy Launches to Redefine Youth Soccer in Southwest Florida

Merak Data

Merak Academy, founded by UEFA licensed coach Jamie Edwards, launches on February 1st, redefining youth soccer in Southwest Florida.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merak Academy, a new premier soccer academy founded by internationally acclaimed UEFA licensed coach Jamie Edwards, is thrilled to announce its official launch on February 1, 2025. This innovative academy aims to revolutionize youth soccer development in Southwest Florida by blending world-class coaching, advanced training methods, and a community-focused approach.

With over 20 years of global experience coaching at some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, Jamie Edwards brings a passion for the game and a proven track record of nurturing young talent. Merak Academy’s mission is to inspire and empower athletes, developing well-rounded players who excel both on and off the field.

The academy operates with a unique membership model, offering both Competitive Team Memberships for players competing in local games and tournaments and Training Memberships for athletes seeking additional development while continuing to play for their current clubs. Training sessions will be hosted at the premier Paradise Coast Sports Complex, providing players with state-of-the-art facilities to elevate their game.

“At Merak Academy, we are creating a community where players can develop their skills, grow in confidence, and experience the joy of soccer,” said Jamie Edwards, Founder of Merak Academy. “This isn’t just about winning games—it’s about building character, fostering passion, and helping every player unlock their potential.”

The name “Merak” symbolizes the joy and fulfillment that comes from pursuing what you love with purpose. This philosophy is at the heart of Merak Academy, guiding its innovative training programs and holistic approach to player development.

Merak Academy invites players, parents, and the community to learn more about this exciting new opportunity by visiting www.merakfc.com.

