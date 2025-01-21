Parkway Venture Capital Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with Arcapita

Arcapita’s first U.S. VC fund partnership positions Parkway as a global leader in AI and frontier technology investment

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkway Venture Capital , a leading venture firm in frontier technology and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic partnership with Arcapita , a global alternative investment firm.

“This is a defining moment for Parkway,” said Jesse Coors-Blankenship, General Partner. “This collaboration empowers us to scale our global reach and deepen our impact in frontier technology, delivering results that shape industries and redefine possibilities.”

The partnership cements Parkway’s position as a leader in frontier technology and artificial intelligence investment, setting the stage for continued growth and success. With the support of Arcapita and Parkway’s demonstrated ability to identify groundbreaking ventures, the firm is poised to drive meaningful progress across industries—and across the globe—while delivering lasting value to its investors.

“This milestone reflects a deep and enduring relationship built on shared values and a mutual vision for the future of technology,” said Gregg Hill, General Partner at Parkway. “Arcapita’s trust in Parkway underscores not only the strength of our approach but also our collective commitment to driving meaningful global innovation.”

Parkway emerged on the investment scene in 2018, co-founded by Hill and Coors-Blankenship, with a focus on backing transformative technologies and leaders, including leading humanoid innovator Figure AI's $70 million Series A round in 2023 . Their track record also includes investments like SandboxAQ, a pioneer in quantum computing applications advancing cybersecurity and materials science. The caliber of these innovative companies played a pivotal role in attracting Arcapita, underscoring Parkway’s ability to identify and support ventures that are shaping the future of their industries.

“Parkway’s focus on advanced technologies and artificial intelligence aligns with Arcapita’s vision of supporting businesses that are defining the future,” said Neil Carter, Managing Director of US Private Equity at Arcapita. “Their demonstrated ability to identify and nurture high-potential companies at the cutting-edge makes them an ideal partner for our first US-based VC investment. Together, we aim to unlock opportunities that will have a profound and lasting impact on industries worldwide.”

About Parkway Venture Capital

Parkway Venture Capital is a leading venture capital firm with offices in New York, NY and Winter Park, Fla. Founded in 2018 by General Partners Gregg Hill and Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Parkway puts the future's most important founders on a fast-track to success, backing fundamentally disruptive technologies across artificial intelligence, simulation, quantum technologies, and complex engineering.

The foregoing does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service offered by Parkway or any other third party.

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

