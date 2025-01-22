Measuring Trust in the Age of AI: High Trust Worth Book Reveals Groundbreaking System to Quantify and Master Trust

High Trust Worth Book Cover Erica Wertheim Zohar Milton Pedraza Milton and Erica Speaking at the Luxury Law Summit New York

Erica Wertheim Zohar and Milton Pedraza release new book, "High Trust Worth: The New Currency of Business is Not Money, It’s Trust"

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book, High Trust Worth: The New Currency of Business is Not Money, It’s Trust , by Erica Wertheim Zohar and Milton Pedraza, is set to revolutionize how businesses build, measure, and master trust. This groundbreaking book introduces a proven system designed to elevate employee and customer relationships, strengthen organizational trust, and measure trust through the authors' proprietary tool, the Universal Trust Score (UTS).For years, Zohar and Pedraza have been at the helm of luxury business strategy, collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious brands and their executives. Through these collaborations, one key insight emerged: trust is the foundation of every successful relationship and business. Whether it’s the trust customers place in a brand, the confidence employees have in their leaders, the trust between and within teams, or the societal trust a brand earns—trust is the driving force behind all success.With decades of experience, Zohar and Pedraza have developed a revolutionary system, backed by 21 years of empirical research, that not only measures trust but also makes it intentional and actionable. They discovered that trust is more than just a relationship-building tool; it’s a skill that can be intentionally cultivated, refined, and strategically applied to create profound, long-lasting impact.In High Trust Worth, Zohar and Pedraza introduce a powerful framework for mastering trust, built on five core pillars: Authenticity, Expertise, Empathy, Kindness, and Creativity. When practiced thoughtfully, these pillars not only elevate relationships but also become a potent engine for long-term business growth. Zohar and Pedraza demonstrate how trust isn’t just a “soft skill” but a strategic tool that can be measured and mastered.High Trust Worth reveals how trust is no longer a vague concept but a measurable, actionable skill. Their system enables businesses and individuals to intentionally build, nurture, and refine trust over time, turning it into a strategic asset. The book provides readers with practical, step-by-step strategies to master trust, including identifying and living their purpose, embracing humility and overcoming fears, being proactive, maintaining focus, and achieving self-mastery. Through real-world examples from history, business, and high-profile individuals, the book illustrates both the immense value of High Trust Worth and the consequences of its betrayal.The book offers daily, actionable exercises, ensuring that readers continuously improve their trust-building capacity through preparation, practice, measurement, assessment, and self-coaching. This isn’t just another business book—it’s a blueprint for mastering the most important reputational skill: trust. High Trust Worth is set to change the game for businesses and individuals alike, empowering them to build stronger relationships, drive success, and master the most powerful currency in today’s business world: trust.Every leader should consider distributing High Trust Worth throughout their organization and incorporating its principles into HR reviews. By making trust a core focus in employee evaluations and training, businesses can create a culture that thrives on transparency, loyalty, and mutual respect, ultimately boosting performance and fostering a stronger, more cohesive workplace.“Trust is the foundation of nearly everything important in life, not only personally, but professionally. That is now more true than ever in an evolving business world shaped by artificial intelligence and remote work. In High Trust Worth, we’ve cracked the code to understanding, utilizing, improving, and ultimately quantifying trust – because what gets measured gets done,” said Erica Wertheim Zohar.“In today’s highly risky business world, all professionals face an existential crisis of trust. High Trust Worth empowers you to measure and master the critical skills of who to trust, and how to earn the highest trust, to outperform your competitors,” said Milton Pedraza.Endorsements“From the sports world to the business world to all aspects of society, TRUST means everything – and that is true today more than ever before. High Trust Worth helps explain the importance of trust and how it can be measured, but maybe most importantly it teaches how to recognize high levels of trust in yourself and in others. This is a business book full of lessons that can be applied very broadly to life – and I love that!”— Michael Strahan, NFL Hall Of Famer and Super Bowl Champion; Co-Host of ABC’s Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday“Trust is more than a buzzword—it’s a measurable, actionable tool for driving business success, and High Trust Worth brilliantly breaks it down into five practical pillars. As a founder, I’ve seen how trust can transform culture, community, and customer loyalty, and Erica & Milton’s framework provides a powerful strategy to cultivate and leverage it for lasting impact.”— Candace Nelson, Founder, Sprinkles Cupcakes; Author, Investor, Television Personality“High Trust Worth pinpoints and dissects an often overlooked element of achieving business success. Trust is vital to companies and brands of all types, from entrepreneurial startups to large public companies, from salespeople up to CEO’s. It may not be a concept that is taught in business school classes, but it probably should be, and Zohar and Pedraza’s book serves as a welcome guide to understanding, measuring, and building trust. In a world where there is probably too much focus on high net worth, it is time to start prioritizing Hight Trust Worth.”— Rohan Oza, Entrepreneur, Investor and Marketing Expert known for pioneering celebrity equity deals, including for such brands as Vitaminwater and Smartwater; Shark On ABC’s Shark TankAbout The AuthorsErica Wertheim Zohar is a distinguished entrepreneur, consultant, speaker, philanthropist, and journalist with specialized expertise in luxury brands and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). After founding a successful clothing manufacturing company, she transitioned to consulting, advising leading luxury brands on sales, marketing, and communication strategies. A former West Coast Contributing Editor for Town & Country, Erica is currently a contributing writer for Forbes and a long-standing member of YPO. Drawing from her experience as both a business leader and a UHNWI, she focuses on helping organizations build strategic, high-performance relationships with UHNWIs. Erica’s unique perspective offers invaluable insights into the luxury market, making her a sought-after speaker, advisor, and thought leader in her field. For more information, visit www.ericazohar.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/erica-wertheim-zohar-9b0206/ Milton Pedraza is the founder and CEO of the Luxury Institute, a leading-edge HNW and UHNW research, consulting, and training solutions firm that has served over 1,100 luxury and premium goods and services brands in the last 22 years. With unique, unmatched expertise in emotionally intelligent luxury, Luxury Institute has helped top-tier luxury and premium brands create extraordinary customer experiences, build long-term relationships and achieve financial results. Milton is globally recognized as one of the world’s leading luxury industry experts, as well a leading private investor and entrepreneur. Milton has served on the boards of top-tier luxury brands, as well as tech startups. He is a member of the Advisory Board at The UHNW Institute and is a frequent speaker at corporate events worldwide. Prior to founding the Luxury Institute, his successful career included executive roles at PepsiCo, Colgate, Citibank and Cendant. Milton is a frequent guest speaker at Columbia, has lectured at Duke and Harvard and has been recognized as a top Latin Entrepreneur by Stanford. He has conducted business in over 120 countries and speaks several languages. For more information on Milton Pedraza and Luxury Institute, visit www.luxuryinstitute.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/milton-pedraza-1141272/ Tailored Programs and Speaking EngagementsThe authors of High Trust Worth, experts in the field of trust and leadership, are available for speaking engagements and offer a personalized training system tailored to corporations. Whether your goal is to enhance leadership, improve internal communications, or establish a high-trust environment, the authors provide unparalleled expertise and actionable insights to drive organizational success. Please contact us at www.HighTrustWorth.com/contact-us to inquire.Availability "High Trust Worth: The New Currency of Business is Not Money, It’s Trust" is available on Amazon (paperback and eBook) and Apple (eBook)."High Trust Worth" is more than just a book; it's a daily manual and workbook designed to be carried with you for ongoing reference. The authors encourage readers to use the book as a tool to improve their professional and personal lives by mastering the art of trust. To learn more High Trust Worth or download the High Trust Worth Workbook and System, visit www.HighTrustWorth.com

