SAFEBOOKS AI SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2025 SXSW PITCH

Safebooks to showcase its financial data governance platform in the FinTech & Future of Work category.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safebooks, the world’s first financial data governance platform designed to ensure integrity, completeness, and accuracy of financial data, was selected as a finalist in the FinTech & Future of Work category for the 17th annual SXSW Pitch.

SXSW Pitch, presented by KPMG, is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 7 - 15, 2025), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 589 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2025, Safebooks was selected among the 45 finalists, spanning nine separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9, at the Downtown Hilton Austin. The event will then culminate with the 2025 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 9, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following nine categories: AgTech & Food, Enterprise, Smart Data, FinTech & Future of Work, Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content, Robotics, Web3, Voice & Extended Reality, HealthTech, MedTech, BioTech & Accessibility, Innovative World Tech, Security, GovTech & Space, Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability, and Student Startups.

Safebooks will present among four other companies in the FinTech & Future of Work category on Sunday, March 9.

“This recognition from SXSW affirms the importance of financial data governance in today’s business environment,” said Ahikam Kaufman, Safebooks CEO and Co-Founder. “We are excited to showcase Safebooks AI and how it empowers organizations to achieve unparalleled trust in their financial data, with real-time insights, automated internal controls, and no-code implementation. We look forward to presenting our innovation to industry leaders and demonstrating how we’re transforming financial data integrity.”

Safebooks AI leverages advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the verification and substantiation of financial data, detect anomalies, and prevent fraud, while ensuring compliance and providing continuous audit readiness. It is uniquely positioned to reduce manual work for finance teams, accelerate the close process, and enhance decision-making by ensuring complete data accuracy and governance.

About Safebooks

Safebooks is the world’s first AI-powered financial data governance platform, designed to ensure 100% financial data integrity, completeness, and accuracy. With instant no-code implementation, Safebooks AI automates reconciliation, controls, and real-time anomaly detection, empowering finance teams to trust their numbers and make strategic decisions confidently. Trusted by public companies, IPO-ready organizations, and enterprises, Safebooks delivers unparalleled financial oversight and audit readiness. Learn more at www.safebooks.ai.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of opportunities to meet and connect with people. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and individuals come together. SXSW 2025 will take place March 7–15 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region, with SXSW Sydney starting in 2023 and Europe with SXSW London in 2025, provides new possibilities at this iconic experience. These events, each with their own distinct flavor, make South By an indispensable three-stop tour for the global creative community.

SXSW 2025 Driven by Rivian.

Media Contact:

Yuval Michaeli, VP of Marketing

+650-495-2927

PR@safebooks.ai

