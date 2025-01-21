Lever Student Loans Redefines Debt Management for a Bold New Era

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), the innovator behind AI-driven platforms spanning fintech, travel, and investment, is thrilled to announce groundbreaking advancements to Lever Student Loans, designed to meet the moment as the student debt landscape shifts under a proactive new administration.

The Future of Student Loan Repayment Starts Here

After years of uncertainty and hesitation, a seismic shift is happening. The new administration has made it clear: debt repayment is the focus. Forgiveness fatigue is over. For borrowers, it’s no longer about waiting—it’s about doing. And Lever is here to make that transition effortless, empowering millions to turn their debt into a stepping stone for financial growth.

"Confusion and chaos defined the last few years for borrowers," said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AIUG. "We’re flipping the script. Lever is taking what used to be a headache—student loan repayment—and transforming it into an experience that’s clear, actionable, and downright empowering."

What’s New with Lever?

Personalized AI-Driven Repayment Strategies

Your financial goals, automated. Lever’s smart algorithms ensure every dollar works harder, slashing interest, optimizing payments, and fast-tracking financial freedom.

Your financial goals, automated. Lever’s smart algorithms ensure every dollar works harder, slashing interest, optimizing payments, and fast-tracking financial freedom. Dynamic Policy Updates

Stay ahead. Lever adapts in real-time to policy changes, including the new administration’s strategic pivot away from forgiveness programs like SAVE, delivering borrowers clarity when they need it most.

Stay ahead. Lever adapts in real-time to policy changes, including the new administration’s strategic pivot away from forgiveness programs like SAVE, delivering borrowers clarity when they need it most. Progress You Can See (and Celebrate!)

Track your journey. Lever’s sleek dashboards turn debt reduction into a visual, shareable experience, keeping borrowers motivated and engaged every step of the way.

Why Now? The Era of Proactive Borrowers Has Arrived

Borrowers are stepping out of the shadow of uncertainty. With federal priorities emphasizing repayment strategies, the focus is shifting from passivity to action. Lever is leading the charge, providing the tools borrowers need to thrive in this new landscape.

"Debt isn’t the finish line—it’s the beginning," McKendrick added. "At Lever, our AI solutions team are making repayment the ultimate power move, turning what feels like a burden into a bold step toward building financial independence."

Get Ready for What’s Next

Lever isn’t stopping here. With AI Unlimited Group’s robust ecosystem driving innovation across sectors, this is just the beginning. Whether it’s managing debt, building wealth, or planning the trip of a lifetime, AIUG’s platforms are designed to work together seamlessly, giving users a one-stop shop for achieving their financial and lifestyle goals.

About Lever

Lever is on a mission to redefine what it means to manage student loans. Built for action, not waiting, Lever’s platform delivers AI-driven tools that help borrowers take control, optimize repayments, and build their financial futures—all while making the experience simple, smart, and rewarding.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG) is an AI-powered technology incubator committed to creating high-impact platforms that empower individuals and businesses. With expertise spanning fintech, travel, and investment, AI Unlimited Group leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, actionable experiences.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.