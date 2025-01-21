Global Food Flavors Market Size to Hit $21.3 Billion by 2027 with 3.5% CAGR

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food flavors market is on a trajectory of steady growth, projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2022 to 2027. Valued at $18 billion in 2022, the market is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2027, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, technological advancements, and a shift toward natural and sustainable ingredients.

Convenience and Consumer Trends Driving Growth

Modern consumers face dynamic lifestyles and cultural shifts that leave little time for preparing wholesome meals. Despite their hectic schedules, they prioritize nutrition, turning to ready-made food and beverages as alternatives. This demand for convenience often leads to the loss of natural flavors during processing, creating a significant market opportunity for flavor manufacturers.

Producers are responding with innovative, customized blends to cater to consumer preferences. Notable developments include:

Blue Pacific Flavors' Alcohol-Inspired Platform (March 2022): A collection of natural, alcohol-free flavors replicating popular alcoholic beverages.

A collection of natural, alcohol-free flavors replicating popular alcoholic beverages. Givaudan and Manus Bio’s BioNootkatone (June 2022): A natural citrus flavor ingredient addressing the demand for clean-label and sustainable products.

A natural citrus flavor ingredient addressing the demand for clean-label and sustainable products. NaNino+ by Givaudan (March 2022): A plant-based nitrite substitute offering safer, healthier processed meat options.

These innovations enhance food and beverage quality, driving food flavors market growth.

The Shift Toward Natural and Sustainable Flavors

Sustainability and natural ingredients have become crucial for consumers. Household food consumption accounts for over 60% of global greenhouse gas emissions, prompting a shift toward environmentally friendly diets. In high-income countries, this trend is particularly evident, with consumers favoring natural flavors in products such as blueberry protein drinks and rose-flavored teas.

In North America, the food flavors market is thriving, with the U.S. leading due to its large food processing industry. Mexico’s demand for fruit and botanical extracts for soft drinks also contributes to market expansion.

Technological Advancements in Flavor Extraction

Advances in technology, including artificial intelligence and innovative extraction methods, are shaping the flavor industry. Techniques such as solid-liquid extraction (SLE) enable manufacturers to extract up to 90% of natural flavors efficiently. Ireland-based Kerry Group’s introduction of ‘New! Citrus Extract’ in 2020 is an example of leveraging non-thermal processes to create high-quality, concentrated natural extracts.

Challenges: Health Concerns Over Synthetic Flavors

Despite growth opportunities, synthetic flavors pose significant challenges. Associated health risks—such as allergies, gastrointestinal issues, and potential links to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—are driving consumer skepticism. The rising demand for natural and safe ingredients underscores the importance of addressing these concerns.

The global food flavors market is poised for steady expansion, fueled by evolving consumer preferences for convenience, natural ingredients, and sustainability. Technological innovations and strategic product launches will likely shape the industry’s trajectory. However, addressing health concerns and meeting the demand for transparency will be critical to ensuring long-term growth and consumer trust.

Top Food Flavors Companies

ADM (US)

Givaudan (Switzerland)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

Symrise (Germany)

MANE SA (France)

Taiyo International (Japan)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

T. Hasegawa USA Inc. (Japan)

Firmenich SA. (Switzerland)

