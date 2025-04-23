Immortal Rising 2 Launches Starlight System, Completing Core In-Game Economy

New Starlight and IMT Conversion Mechanics Deepen Player Strategy, Strengthen Long-Term Engagement

Singapore, Singapore , April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs and Busy Beans Studio have launched a major update for Immortal Rising 2, introducing Starlight, a powerful new in-game currency that completes IR2’s core economic loop alongside $IMT and ORB. With this update, players can now convert $IMT into Starlight—and vice versa—unlocking new layers of strategic gameplay and economic depth within the Web3-powered RPG.

The update is now live, marking a significant step forward in IR2’s evolution toward a more player-driven, interconnected economy.

Starlight isn’t just a collectible—it’s a versatile resource that enhances gameplay. Players can stake Starlight in the new Star Vault system to earn combat power and HP buffs through a staking system. Vault levels increase with Starlight usage, unlocking progressively higher rewards and gameplay enhancements.

With staking options spanning 7, 14, and 30 days, players can choose between immediate buffs or long-term power growth, adding a meaningful strategic dimension to in-game decision-making.

“This update deepens our player engagement loop and introduces a new level of utility for $IMT,” said JC Kim, CEO of Planetarium Labs. “We’re not just building a game—we’re building an ecosystem where player agency and strategic thinking are rewarded.”

At the heart of the update is a seamless conversion system that connects $IMT and Starlight. Players can now exchange currencies via their linked Immutable Passport accounts, giving $IMT direct utility in gameplay and progression.

Conversion rates are dynamic and influenced by market conditions, with individual and global conversion limits in place to preserve economic balance. These mechanics lay the groundwork for future game modes and systems that will expand the reach and relevance of Starlight across IR2.

Starlight can now be earned through a variety of ranking systems including Arena, Stage, and Scarecrow leaderboards. A new Starlight Shop has also launched, allowing players to trade Starlight for Stardust and other valuable items.

To celebrate the update, IR2 is kicking off two limited-time events:

Star Vault Celebration Event (April 23 – May 7): Complete daily and weekly quests to earn bonus Starlight.

(April 23 – May 7): Complete daily and weekly quests to earn bonus Starlight. Springday Event (April 23 – May 6): Participate in a fruit-matching mini-game to earn Springday Coins and exclusive rewards.

In addition, progression limits for stages and dungeons have been expanded, and the Arena Training cap has been raised—giving seasoned players more content to explore and conquer.

The launch of Starlight and the $IMT conversion system reinforces Planetarium Labs’ commitment to building sustainable and engaging Web3 gaming experiences. By tying token utility directly into core gameplay, IR2 continues to push boundaries for what decentralized games can achieve.

For full update details, visit the official overview, and follow Immortal Rising 2 on X and Discord for future developments.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com





