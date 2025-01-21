Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 21 - From Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev,

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft in the...

17 January 2025, 19:22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.