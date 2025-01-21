Locus Expands European Operations to Support Influx of CSRD Inquiries

Locus’s global team delivers software, training, and ESRS data standardization support for enterprises affected by the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies , the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced it has doubled its European headcount in response to growing demand for Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance solutions among large companies based in Europe and abroad. New and dedicated resources in Europe will help international clients assess their obligations under CSRD, effectively collect and process material data spanning worldwide locations, and adhere to the rigorous European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) that are central to CSRD. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with satellite locations in the Czech Republic and Croatia.

“Managing CSRD compliance outside of Europe is virtually impossible,” said Neno Duplan, CEO and Founder of Locus Technologies. “That's why Locus has established a dedicated team in the heart of the EU to assist our U.S. and international customers in tackling this transformative and far-reaching regulation.”

Locus’s CSRD Practice Group helps multi-national clients evaluate the applicability of the regulation to their businesses; streamline the collection of the most difficult types of data, including emissions, waste, water, and social equity metrics; configure Locus CSRD & ESG software to support the organization’s material data; and train the organization’s stakeholders to administer their CSRD compliance obligations going forward.

With over 30 years of expertise in collecting, managing, and organizing massive and complex datasets for some of the world’s largest organizations, Locus is uniquely equipped to help businesses meet these new EU requirements.

“The CSRD mandates an extraordinarily wide range of information, much of which is traditionally siloed within organizations and across their regional outposts,” said Dr. Zvonimir Dadić, head of the CSRD Practice Group for Locus Technologies Europe. “While certain data, such as financial metrics, may already adhere to strict standards, other required information can be elusive, complex, and difficult to interpret. Our cross-border team understands the intricacies of environmental, social, and governance data and can properly map those datasets to meet CSRD requirements.”

Locus’s CSRD Practice Group provides complimentary CSRD-readiness resources to help organizations prepare for the hurdles of data collection, double materiality, and reporting. To discuss CSRD solutions configured to your organization, or to speak with our EU-based or US-based teams, please contact us .

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com .

