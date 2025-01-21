Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi pays tribute to the late Deputy National Public Prosecutions Director Rodney De Kock

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has expressed her heartfelt condolences following the passing of Advocate Rodney de Kock, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions.

Minister Kubayi offers her deepest sympathies to Advocate de Kock's family and former colleagues during this difficult time.

Advocate de Kock had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in December last year, and unfortunately, his health declined rapidly. He passed away on January 20, 2025, at Morningside Mediclinic in Johannesburg, Gauteng, surrounded by loved ones.

“The passing of Advocate Rodney De Kock is a profound loss to the National Prosecuting Authority, the legal fraternity and our country. He was a reliable pillar of strength to the NPA that is working hard to rebuild itself and gear up to turn the tide against corruption and entrench the rule of law in our society. He was an instrumental part of the team that has worked hard to restore public confidence on criminal justice system. His wisdom, dedication and commitment to service will be sorely missed by all of us. We call on all those he mentored and guided to emulate his sterling example.”

Advocate de Kock had a distinguished career spanning over three decades. He joined the Prosecuting Authority in February 1999 and was appointed as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions in 2020.

Previously, he served as Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape from 2003, and as Director of the Legal Aid Board Clinic at the University of Cape Town from 1994 to 1999.

Advocate Rodney de Kock had a distinguished career, marked by several notable appointments. In 1994, he was appointed by the Independent Electoral Commission as a presiding officer in the electoral court.

Furthermore, he served as a member of the Legal Aid Task Team, which aimed to conceptualize the National Public Defender Model for South Africa, enhancing access to justice for the country's citizens.

Advocate de Kock was also a founder member and Executive Committee Member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, demonstrating his commitment to upholding democratic values in the legal profession.

The minister said that Advocate de Kock will be remembered for his tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of equality and justice in South Africa.

