MEC David Maynier on #BackOnTrack programme

A Stellenbosch University report evaluating the impact of our #BackOnTrack learning recovery programme has found that the intervention works and is reversing learning losses in the Western Cape.

The #BackOnTrack programme is specifically designed to improve learning outcomes across grades, and consists of interventions for learners, including extra weekend and holiday classes, as well as additional training for teachers.

The report, released by the university’s Research on Socio-Economic Policy (RESEP) group, used annual systemic test and school-based assessment data to evaluate the programme.

The report states:

“The [#BackOnTrack] programme demonstrated significant success in mitigating learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key achievements include:

1. Substantial gains in both language and mathematics, with some interventions resulting in nearly a full year of learning recovery through attendance of only 9 Saturday sessions.

2. Dual-language benefits for isiXhosa [Language of Learning and Teaching (LOLT)] learners, indicating broader language development.

3. Positive impacts of teacher participation, particularly in mathematics for English and isiXhosa LOLT schools.”

Researchers found subject-specific recovery of an equivalent of up to 205 school days’ worth of learning, and that gains were most pronounced for Afrikaans- and isiXhosa-speaking learners who attended extra #BackOnTrack classes.

Positive gains were also seen from the teacher training intervention, which has the potential to reach an even greater number of learners. Schools showed subject-specific gains of up to 160 days school days.

The report goes on to say:

“The massive effect sizes encountered in this investigation were a surprise as some were much larger than the effect sizes typically encountered in education interventions.”

However, the report also highlights some challenges that we will need to work on, including improving participation rates and attendance, as well as improving our data collection on learners benefitting from improved teacher training.

The Western Cape Education Department will consider the findings of the report, so that we can increase the #BackOnTrack programme’s effectiveness as an especially valuable one for schools in poor communities.

We thank all of the teachers, tutors, learners and parents who have worked hard to make the programme a success. We appreciate the commitment of our learners to attending classes on a Saturday, and of our teachers who attend their training sessions, to improving learning outcomes in the Western Cape!

Premier Alan Winde said of the findings:

“This study confirms that by employing innovation in our programmes, especially in the education space, we can achieve tangible results that benefit our youth. I commend our team at the Western Cape Education Department, as well as our teachers and learners who turned up on Saturdays, sacrificing their free time to improve learning outcomes. Through #BackOnTrack we are better preparing our learners for their future careers so that they can become part of our job creation successes.”

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za