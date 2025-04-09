Submit Release
Minister Leon Schreiber unveils new technology to combat corruption and secure South Africa’s borders, 10 Apr

On Thursday, 10 April 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will unveil new technology to be implemented by the Border Management Authority (BMA) in its ongoing work to combat corruption and secure South Africa’s borders.

The Minister will be joined by Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, who will also present the upcoming Easter Operation Plan. The Commissioner will outline the preparations and measures to be implemented to ensure efficient and securemovement facilitation and law enforcement operations during this period.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 10 April 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS Media Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, HATFIELD, Pretoria

For media enquiries and RSVPs:
Mmemme Mogotsi
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za 
Cell: 072 856 4288

For media enquiries, please contact:
Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister
Cell: 077 606 9702

