Popular social app NGL achieves virality with new in-app games

The NGL app first went #1 on the App Store in 2022.

The American social media app has been gaining steam since the controversy surrounding TikTok boosted other social media apps.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NGL, a trailblazer in mobile app development, continues to redefine the landscape of consumer social platforms. The company's latest breakthrough in in-app game virality stems from its unwavering commitment to creating immersive and captivating experiences for its user base.The in-app games developed by NGL have achieved remarkable popularity, attracting millions of users worldwide. This success underscores the company's dedication to innovation and its ability to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. The games are designed with engaging features, including social sharing capabilities, which encourage players to involve their friends and family in the fun.Joao Figueiredo, co-founder of NGL, expressed his excitement about the widespread success of their in-app games. He attributed this achievement to the team's tireless efforts in creating an immersive and engaging experience for users.About NGL:NGL offers a fresh perspective on Q&A platforms, providing a space for users to express their authentic selves without the pressures often associated with traditional social media. Launched on November 7th, 2021, NGL originated from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California.The founders of NGL, observing the disconnect between social media and reality, set out to make a positive change. Under the leadership of Joao Figueiredo and Raj Vir, NGL first claimed the top spot on the App Store in the summer of 2022. Since then, the platform has empowered over 200 million users to embrace their genuine selves online.Interested individuals can experience NGL's in-app games by downloading the NGL app or visiting their website for more information.

