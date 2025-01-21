Maurizio Vitale appointed Head of Marketing, Distribution, and Brand Strategy AMC Networks International Southern Europe

Maurizio Vitale - Head of Marketing, Distribution, and Brand Strategy of AMC Networks International Southern Europe

MADRID, SPAIN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Networks International has appointed Maurizio Vitale as the new Head of Marketing, Distribution and Brand Strategy for AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE), where he will lead the marketing, communication and distribution strategies for all of the company's brands in Spain and Portugal. Vitale will report to Antonio Ruiz, the company's Managing Director, and will be part of the steering committee.

Maurizio Vitale has an extensive professional career with over two decades of experience in major entertainment media globally. He has held senior leadership roles at companies like Sony Pictures Television Studios, Discovery Networks, and The Oprah Winfrey Network, bringing his experience in brand building and strategic marketing. He has also driven the growth of some of the world's most recognized brands.

Antonio Ruiz, Managing Director of AMCNISE, said: “Maurizio is an established executive with an impressive international track record in marketing and brand building. I am certain that Maurizio's leadership and experience will be a great contribution to AMCNISE”.

Maurizio Vitale, Head of Marketing, Distribution and Brand Strategy of AMCNISE said: “I am thrilled to join AMCNISE at such a pivotal time in the entertainment industry. My goal is to build the company’s legacy of creativity and innovation, developing strategies that deepen audience engagement and drive growth in this vibrant region”.

At Sony Pictures, he led marketing strategies for iconic series and franchises, combining creative vision with strategic execution to engage global audiences across digital and traditional platforms. At Discovery Networks and MTV Networks he crafted compelling campaigns that expand market reach and elevate brand equity internationally.

Vitale has also worked in high-tech startups, where he contributed to advancing artificial intelligence applications in marketing and storytelling.

Maurizio holds a Master of Arts from NABA Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Milano and a certificate in business leadership from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.



About AMC Networks International Southern Europe:

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) produces and distributes pay TV channels and streaming services targeted to a wide range of audiences in Spain and Portugal: film and series (AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Somos and Blast); factual (Canal HISTORIA, Odisea/Odisseia, AMC CRIME and AMC BREAK); lifestyle (Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa and Casa e Cozinha); travel (¡BUENVIAJE!); music (Sol Música, a FAST channel); kids (Canal Panda, Panda Kids and Biggs); and general-interest (Enfamilia and SELEKT). The company also operates streaming services such as AMC+, Planet Horror, PANDA+ and Acorn TV. In Portugal, Canal Hollywood, Canal Panda, Panda Kids, Panda Plus, Biggs, Blast and Casa e Cozinha are exclusively produced through DREAMIA, a joint venture between AMCNISE and NOS. AMCNISE belongs to AMC Networks International, the global division of AMC Networks.

