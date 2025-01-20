Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,371 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Jordan, 21 to 22 January 2025

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Amman, Jordan from 21 to 22 January 2025.

 

Minister Maliki will witness the handover of Singapore’s sixth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, comprising donations from the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and UNICEF. Minister Maliki will also meet Jordanian ministers and attend a dialogue session with Singaporean students studying in Jordan.

 

             

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 JANUARY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Jordan, 21 to 22 January 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more