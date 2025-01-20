Working Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Jordan, 21 to 22 January 2025
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Amman, Jordan from 21 to 22 January 2025.
Minister Maliki will witness the handover of Singapore’s sixth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, comprising donations from the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and UNICEF. Minister Maliki will also meet Jordanian ministers and attend a dialogue session with Singaporean students studying in Jordan.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
20 JANUARY 2025
