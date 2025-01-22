Doctors Endorse New Pediatric Sleep Solution Amidst Quad-Demic

Young child using Tum&Bum incline sleep chair to fall asleep while she is congested and sick. Tum&Bum incline, forward-facing sleep chair for children who are struggling to sleep due to illness, upper respiratory issues, congestion, or stomach indigestion Mom's Choice Award, seal of approval for Tum&Bum

Tum&Bum, is now a pediatrician-endorsed incline sleep chair for kids 2-8, helping recovery from respiratory illnesses, ensuring sound sleep and symptom relief.

I strongly recommend Tum&Bum to my patients as an important tool to aid in the recovery of their little ones from the inevitable cold and flu symptoms.” — Dr. Curtis Leong, San Diego pediatrician

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation struggles with a surge in respiratory illnesses—dubbed the "quad-demic"—two prominent doctors have endorsed a new holistic remedy designed to help children sleep better during illness.The product, Tum&Bum , offers an innovative approach to managing symptoms of the flu, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus in children with its safe prone position design. It allows sick children to sleep comfortably on their tummy at an angle, mimicking sleeping on a caregiver's chest.Dr. Curtis Leong, a respected pediatrician in San Diego, and Dr. Benjamin Busch, an osteopathic, holistic care specialist in Denver who founded ViveWell , have both recognized Tum&Bum's potential benefits. This incline sleep chair is specifically designed for children aged 2 to 8, providing a safe and effective way to enhance sleep quality by promoting better drainage and airflow, allowing more oxygen to get to the lungs.Dr. Leong states, “Tum&Bum is a great new product for families with young children (ages 2 and up) to help with sleep during times of illness. As every parent knows, managing cough, nasal congestion, and runny nose is one of the hardest things to do. All of these symptoms are more manageable when little ones are awake and upright, but much worse when kids go to sleep. Tum&Bum allows children who enjoy sleeping on their tummy a safe way to do it on an incline, promoting ease of drainage and thus less restless nights, all without requiring the propped pillows or weary parent to lay on. I strongly recommend Tum&Bum to my patients as an important tool to aid in the recovery of their little ones from the inevitable cold and flu symptoms.”Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Busch emphasizes, “We've all been there. You've got a sick kid with lots of mucus and coughing and they just don’t sleep well at night. That translates to you as the parent not sleeping well at night. Enter the Tum&Bum, the incline sleep chair has your child laying on their belly (at a safe and comfortable angle) and then you can drain the mucus and recruit more of the lower airway, so they actually breathe better, sleep better and it’s a natural, holistic solution that doesn’t use any pharmaceutical products.”Key Features of Tum&Bum:- Incline Design: A 40-degree angle helps improve drainage, allows gravity to do it's job and increases oxygen- Targeted Relief: Effective for symptoms related to allergies, congestion, and acid reflux- Child-Safe: Suitable for children aged 2-8, with a stackable, space-saving designAs families face the challenges of this "quad-demic," Tum&Bum stands out as a supportive tool for improving children's rest and recovery.About Tum&BumTum&Bum is a multi award-winning, multi-doctor endorsed and only forward-facing incline sleep chair that helps children ages 2 to 8-years-old breathe better while sleeping better at night or nap time. Tum&Bum was created by a father of three children who all struggled with respiratory issues. Tum&Bum is dedicated to providing innovative, safe, and functional sleep solutions for children, ensuring restful nights and healthier days for families everywhere.For more information, visit:tumandbum.com###

How To Use Tum&Bum for Sick Children Who Can't Sleep

