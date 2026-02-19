New San Diego Mental Health Practice Brings Innovative, Integrative Care to the Community

Meghan McCann, PMHNP in her safe, calming office space at Velara Wellness. Meghan McCann, PMHNP, with a patient at Velara Wellness. Meghan McCann, Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velara Wellness , a new integrative mental health and wellness practice, has officially launched in San Diego, offering patients evidence-based alternatives when traditional antidepressant medications alone have not worked.With more than 3,000 ketamine treatments provided for her patients Meghan McCann , MSN, PMHNP-BC, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, founded Velara Wellness, which provides personalized care for individuals experiencing treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain, and suicidal ideation.“Launching Velara Wellness is truly a dream come true,” McCann said. “This practice was created to help patients heal their mind — literally.”At Velara Wellness, care begins with understanding the whole person. The practice integrates psychotherapy with advanced interventional treatments, including IV ketamine therapy, Spravato, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), including the ExoMind system. McCann emphasizes that these modalities are never one-size-fits-all and are considered only after a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation and individualized treatment planning.“Ketamine is not for everyone,” McCann explained. “Every patient begins with a thorough consultation, and treatment is always guided by clinical judgment and ongoing psychotherapy. Safety, responsibility, and personalization are at the core of everything we do.”McCann works with a diverse patient population, including military veterans, first responders, healthcare professionals, women with postpartum depression, and individuals experiencing perimenopause-related brain fog, anxiety, and mood changes, and people facing suicidal ideation. Many of her veteran patients have suffered severe trauma while serving in the U.S. military and struggle with PTSD and complex depression.“For some veterans, the internal battle doesn’t end when they come home,” McCann said. “Many of my patients have spent years fighting intrusive memories, emotional pain, and suicidal thoughts. Through carefully monitored ketamine treatment and therapy, many have experienced meaningful relief and regained a sense of stability and hope, compared to previous prescription antidepressants.”To help patients understand how newer therapies work, McCann explains that trauma can disrupt the brain’s normal pathways.“Treatments like ketamine and TMS support neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to repair and rebuild connections,” she said. “For some patients, this can lead to faster symptom relief and new, healthier thought patterns.”Beyond clinical care, Velara Wellness was intentionally designed to feel calm and welcoming.“I wanted it to feel more like a healing space than a sterile medical office,” McCann said. “When people feel safe and supported, real healing can begin.”To introduce the community to its services, Velara Wellness will host a launch party and open house on March 19 at 4:00 p.m. at its Rancho Bernardo location, 16476 Bernardo Center Dr., Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92128. The event will include educational information about integrative mental health care, IV ketamine treatments, Spravato and demonstrations of the ExoMind TMS system.“If you or someone you love is struggling, please know that help exists,” McCann said. “There are more paths to healing than many people realize.”For more information about Velara Wellness and upcoming events, visit velarawellness.com.

