Bettersize Instruments Launches New BeVision S1: Advanced Particle Size and Shape Analyzer with Powerful Upgrades!

The upgraded BeVision S1 features expanded ranges, enhanced magnification, and advanced imaging, setting new standards in particle size and shape analysis.

The upgraded BeVision S1 empowers users to achieve faster, more precise particle analysis with its expanded range, enhanced magnification, and advanced imaging, driving innovation across industries.” — Echo Cao, Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettersize Instruments is excited to announce the launch of the upgraded BeVision S1 Static Image Analyzer. Building on its established reputation as a leader in particle size and shape analysis, the BeVision S1 now offers enhanced capabilities, further elevating the precision, versatility, and ease of use in particle measurement across various industries.

The upgraded BeVision S1 integrates powerful microscopy and image analysis technology, making it ideal for analyzing both powders and suspensions. This cutting-edge system now supports a broader range of particle sizes and features enhanced magnification options, expanding its utility for applications ranging from quality control to advanced research.

EXPANDED MEASUREMENT RANGE

The BeVision S1 now covers an impressive measurement range from 0.3 μm to 4,500 μm with biological microscopy and from 0.1 μm to 2,700 μm with metallographic microscopy. These updates ensure the analyzer can measure ultra-fine particles as well as larger industrial particles with accuracy.

INCREASED MAGNIFICATION FOR ENHANCED DETAIL

The BeVision S1 has upgraded optical lenses with magnification options up to 100x for biological microscopy, and 2x to 100x magnifications for metallographic analysis. For users requiring even more detail, 40x digital magnification is also available, enabling users to observe and analyze even the finest particles with ease.

POWERFUL IMAGING AND LIGHTING CAPABILITIES

Equipped with a 12Mpx CMOS camera, the BeVision S1 delivers high-definition imaging. The new light source includes both transmitted light and reflected light (with Halogen lamp) for optimal clarity and contrast, offering superior imaging across both biological and metallographic samples.

ENHANCED SOFTWARE AND SOP FEATURES

The upgraded software now includes SOP settings, simplifying the process of following standard operating procedures and ensuring consistency across analyses. Additionally, users can now analyze saved images and generate customizable reports, enhancing data handling and flexibility.

RELIABLE COMPLIANCE AND ACCURACY

With full compliance to ISO 9276-6, the BeVision S1 ensures that every particle measurement adheres to industry standards, providing users with confidence in the accuracy and reliability of their results.

The BeVision S1 remains a budget-friendly solution that offers advanced features for a wide range of industries needing precise particle size and shape measurements, making it an essential tool for laboratories and manufacturers alike.

For more information or to request a quote, visit BeVision S1 Product Page.

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals, batteries, additive manufacturing, building materials, paints, mining, chemicals and etc., helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

