PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 Edcom 2: House Bill boosting aid for private school students and teachers passes on Second Reading The House of Representatives passed on second reading House Bill No. 11214, aimed at expanding the Private Basic Education Vouchers Assistance Act. The bill seeks to repeal and replace various sections of Republic Act No. 8545, also known as the Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act, which itself amended the earlier Republic Act No. 6728. The bill removes outdated provisions and integrates more dynamic, flexible approaches to funding and regulation of private education through vouchers. Authored by EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo, House Bill No. 11214 introduces a comprehensive voucher system aimed at aiding vulnerable and underprivileged students. This government assistance in the form of educational vouchers enables some students to enroll in private schools, thereby helping to alleviate congestion in public schools. By redistributing student populations, the measure not only enhances access to quality education but also addresses the critical issue of congestion in public schools. Data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) showed the problem of congestion in Philippine schools, revealing significant challenges in classroom learner ratios across various regions. As of the 2021-2022 school year, regions such as BARMM and CARAGA face especially high classroom learner ratios in both elementary and junior high school levels, indicating severe overcrowding. In response, many schools across the nation have adopted multiple shifts to accommodate all students. NCR and Region IV-A are identified as the most congested, compelling some schools to operate in double or even triple shifts. Furthermore, the Department of Education (DepEd) estimates a need for over 165,000 additional classrooms to effectively address this nationwide issue of overcrowding. The expanded government assistance will be prioritizing students from the lowest five income deciles as identified by the Philippine Statistics Authority, targeting those from economically, as well as students in geographically isolated, disadvantaged, and conflict-affected areas. In addition to supporting students, the bill emphasizes enhancing educational quality through stringent standards for private schools. Schools wishing to participate in the voucher program must meet high-quality standards and undergo periodic assessments to ensure continuous improvement and accountability in the delivery of education. To further strengthen the framework, House Bill No. 11214 establishes the Bureau of Private Education under the Department of Education. This new bureau is tasked with overseeing the implementation and regulation of the voucher program, ensuring that participating institutions adhere to the required standards of quality and efficiency. The Department of Education is also empowered to assist in the modernization of school operations, including upgrading facilities and teaching methods. The bill also supports teachers by providing in-service training funds, scholarships for advanced studies, and financial support for institutional enhancements in accredited private basic education schools. Additionally, it establishes the Teachers' Salary Subsidy Fund, within the DepEd aimed at offering direct financial subsidies to teachers. Funding for the voucher program will be equitably allocated and distributed among all regions including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Schools participating in the program will be required to allocate a significant portion of any tuition increases to salary improvements for teaching and non-teaching staff and to the enhancement of educational facilities. "Expanding GASTPE is a step in alleviating congestion in our schools. By extending the voucher program to encompass kindergarten and elementary students, we are not only broadening access to educational opportunities but also reducing overcrowding in public schools, ensuring a more conducive learning environment for all," said EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson and Author Rep. Roman Romulo.

