January 21, 2025 Jinggoy pushes PH as a top international filming and tourism destination Recognizing the transformative impact of films and television on tourism, local economies, and community development, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada underscored the need to establish the Philippines as a premier destination for international screen productions. "The power of film and TV shows to turn ordinary locations into iconic tourist attractions is undeniable," Estrada said in Senate Bill No. 2857, or the proposed Film Philippines Act. SB 2857 proposes the creation of a Film Philippines Office (FPO) to lead the promotion and marketing of the country as a viable destination for the production of international films and TV programs based on a strategic and comprehensive plan. "We've witnessed this in Mount Kiltepan in Sagada, which drew an influx of visitors after its breathtaking views were featured in 'That Thing Called Tadhana.' Similarly, the natural beauty of Batanes, showcased in 'You're My Boss,' and the strawberry farms and majestic mountains of Benguet highlighted in 'Forevermore' have made these destinations crowd favorites. Even the sand dunes of Ilocos remain etched in the memory of film fans as the backdrop of cinematic classics like 'Panday' and 'Himala,'" the seasoned lawmaker said. The Senate leader said the government should take advantage of the emergence of streaming platforms and the use of social media to showcase the country's stunning landscapes, seascapes, and heritage sites to global audiences. "It's high time that we compete with the rest of the world as many countries are already offering attractive incentives in the form of tax relief and rebates, putting up modern infrastructure such as state-of-the-art studios and fully-equipped post-production facilities and overall film-friendly environment to investors," Estrada said. SB 2857 provides cash rebates, multiple visa entries, and tax breaks to foreign film productions that choose the Philippines as their shooting locations. The FPO shall also establish a one-stop shop to expedite action on incentives and applications for licenses, clearance, permits, etc. of local and foreign film and TV productions. By creating a globally competitive environment for film production by offering incentives and facilitating logistical support, the proposed FPO will ensure a seamless production experience for investors, Estrada said. He added that the measure would also generate employment for workers in tourism and creative industries. Jinggoy, nais na gawing pangunahing international filming at tourism destination ang PH ITINUTULAK ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagsusulong sa bansa bilang pangunahing destinasyon ng mga international screen productions bunsod ng kakayahan ng mga pelikula at palabas sa telebisyon na palakasin ang turismo, lokal na ekonomiya at pag-unlad ng komunidad. "Hindi maikakaila ang kapangyarihan ng mga pelikula at programa sa telebisyon na gawing tanyag na tourist attraction ang mga karaniwang lokasyon," ani Estrada sa kanyang Senate Bill No. 2857 o ang panukalang Film Philippines Act. Ipinapanukala ng SB 2857 ang pagbuo ng isang Film Philippines Office (FPO) upang pangunahan ang promosyon ng bansa bilang lokasyon para sa produksyon ng mga international film at TV programs batay sa isang komprehensibong plano. "Nasaksihan natin ang pagdagsa ng turista sa Mount Kiltepan sa Sagada matapos itampok ito sa pelikulang 'That Thing Called Tadhana.' Gayundin ang likas na kagandahan ng Batanes na ipinakita sa 'You're My Boss' at ang mga strawberry farm at kabundukan ng Benguet sa palabas na 'Forevermore' ay naging paboritong destinasyon ng marami. Maging ang sand dunes ng Ilocos ay tumatak na sa mga tagahana ng mga tinaguriang klasikal na pelikulang 'Panday' at 'Himala'," sabi ng batikang mambabatas. Sinabi ng lider ng Senado na dapat samantalahin ng gobyerno ang pag-usbong ng mga streaming platforms at paggamit ng social media upang ipakita ang kagandahan ng mga tanawin, dalampasigan at makasaysayang lugar sa Pilipinas sa pandaigdigang manonood. "Panahon na para makipagsabayan tayo sa ibang bansa na nag-aalok na ng mga kaakit-akit na mga insentibo tulad ng tax relief at rebates, pagkakaroon ng modernong imprastruktura gaya ng state-of-the-art studios, fully-equipped post-production facilities at film-friendly environment para sa mamumuhunan," dagdag ni Estrada. Layon ng SB 2857 ang pagbibigay ng cash rebates, multiple visa entries at tax breaks sa mga dayuhang produksyon na pipiliin ang Pilipinas bilang lokasyon ng kanilang shooting. Sa ilalim nito, aatasan din ang FPO na magtatag ng isang one-stop shop para mapabilis ang pagproseso ng mga insentibo, aplikasyon para sa mga lisensya, clearance, permit ng mga lokal at banyagang produksyon ng pelikula at telebisyon. Sa paglikha ng globally competitive environment para sa paggawa ng pelikula sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng insentibo at logistical support, titiyakin ng ipinapanukalang FPO ang pagkakaroon ng maayos na produksyon para sa mga mamumuhunan, ayon kay Estrada. Dagdag pa niya, ang nasabing panukalang batas na ito ay lilikha rin ng maraming trabaho para sa sektor ng turismo at industriya ng sining.

