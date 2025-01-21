New in Kagoshima: Eco-Tourism Experience with Retired Horses Now Open

Horse Trust will start offering a new eco-tourism experience with retired horses via Viator. Features Horse Trust to create a safe haven where these animals can live freely and happily. Why Horse Trust’s Work Matters Visitor Experiences

KAGOSHIMA CITY, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NPO Horse Trust will start offering a new eco-tourism experience with retired horses via Viator. This program provides visitors a rare chance to explore its expansive pastures with guided tours, and interact with the retired horses, offering a meaningful escape into nature that fosters connection, reflection, and well-being.

Learn more about the experience at Viator: https://www.viator.com/tours/Kagoshima/Interacting-experience-with-horses-at-Horse-Trust-in-Kagoshima/d4663-43454P404

Features

1. An exclusive visit to the pasture Nestled in Isa-Yusui—a region famed for its lush greenery and pristine waters—this initiative not only provides a haven for horses but also promotes environmental conservation and community revitalization.

2. Interaction with retired horses Visitors are allowed to interact directly with nearly 150 horses who had once roamed the racecourses and experience their peaceful life in the sanctuary.

3. Insights from Chief Director Konishi Visitors will get a chance to hear about the challenges retired horses face and the sanctuary’s mission from Chief Director Konishi.

About Horse Trust

Horse Trust is more than a sanctuary; it’s a second chance for horses that once thrived in the racing and riding industries. Saddened by the fate of many retired horses, Chief Director Eiji Konishi established Horse Trust to create a safe haven where these animals can live freely and happily. His belief is simple yet profound: "Horses deserve to be happy, surrounded by friends, and with the freedom to choose how to live each day."

The sanctuary’s location in Isa-Yusui was chosen for its abundant natural resources, including volcanic soil and crystal-clear spring water, which ensure a healthy and nourishing environment. Here, horses roam freely across 100 hectares of sunlit pastures, forming bonds and rediscovering their natural instincts. The ranch’s dedicated team ensures that every horse receives the care they deserve.

Why Horse Trust’s Work Matters

Horse Trust goes beyond rescuing retired horses—it plays a vital role in environmental conservation and community revitalization within the prefecture of Kagoshima. The sanctuary also offers visitors a chance to learn about the coexistence of humans, animals, and nature, ensuring its longevity and impact.

Details

Location: Horsetrust 6340-70, Yusuichou, Aira county, Kagoshima ZIP 899-6201

HP: https://www.kagoshima-kankou.com/for/highlights/rewild

https://horse-trust.jp/

Booking: https://www.viator.com/tours/Kagoshima/Interacting-experience-with-horses-at-Horse-Trust-in-Kagoshima/d4663-43454P404

Experience Fee: ￥16,000 per adult

Visitor Experiences

Horses are social animals, and at Horse Trust, they live in herds, just as they naturally would. The freedom to roam, play, and form bonds with other horses brings them true happiness. A pioneer in rescuing retired horses, Konishi and his team work tirelessly to maintain the pastures, ensuring the horses have an ideal environment to thrive. Visitors to Horse Trust can immerse themselves in the magic of this unique sanctuary. The experience includes guided hikes through areas of the ranch normally closed to the public, opportunities to interact with the horses, and insights from Chief Director Konishi about the challenges retired horses face and the sanctuary’s mission. For a truly unforgettable experience, visitors can stay overnight in a cozy on-site cottage, waking up to the sight of horses grazing in the early morning mist with Mt. Sakurajima in the distance. This connection with nature and animals is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Contact

Kagoshima Prefectural Visitors Bureau Email: kagoshimatravelguide@kagoshima-kankou.com

Click on the URL below for the Image Photos︓

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19BT9_xTWM8GHrHWiYl1I5m6pynUKyOm4?usp=sharing

