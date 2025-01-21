North West Legislature concerned over in escape of Stilfontein illegal mining kingpin

The North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon. Freddy Sonakile is deeply concerned by reports that the alleged ‘Kingpin’ in the Stilfontein illegal mining saga has escaped police custody after resurfacing from Shaft 11 last week. The Chairperson stated that this incident is particularly troubling as the police have been making strides through Operation Vala Umgodi to combat illegal mining.

“We urge the police to dedicate all resources towards capturing the alleged kingpin and to thoroughly investigate how this escape occurred. More concerning is the report that the kingpin was never booked into various police stations along with other illegal miners, suggesting a possible inside job,” said Hon Sonakile. The committee previously engaged with SAPS in an in-committee meeting, during an oversight visit to Stilfontein last year, October 2024, where concerns were raised by the committee about the involvement of kingpins in illegal mining operations and alleged collusion with police officials. At that time, the committee was assured that the situation was under control, even though the recent incident raises serious doubts.

“Once the dust settles, we will revisit Stilfontein to conduct further oversight and request a joint meeting with all relevant stakeholders, including the Departments of Mineral Resources, Home Affairs, and the Police,” said Hon Sonakile.

The Portfolio Committee urges the police to act swiftly in re-arresting the alleged kingpin. “We believe the kingpin holds vital information in uncovering the real masterminds behind these illegal mining operations. Heads must roll, and police officials complicit in criminal activities must be held accountable. This incident highlights critical deficiencies in intelligence operations and raises concerns about the integrity of policing efforts in addressing the illegal mining crisis,” said Hon Sonakile.

The Portfolio Committee is deeply disappointed by this setback to the operation.

#GovZAUpdates

