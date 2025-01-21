Eastern Cape Government embarks on Back-to-School campaign, 21 to 24 Jan

The Eastern Cape Executive Council (EXCO) members, led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, will join forces with Ministers and Deputy Ministers on a week-long Back to School Outreach Programme across the province. This initiative aims to promote education, support learners, and engage with local communities.

The Eastern Cape EXCO Back-to-School Outreach Programme is an annual campaign designed to ensure all learners have opportunities to become productive, responsible, and competitive citizens through an inclusive quality basic education system. The programme seeks to mobilize community and stakeholder support, recognizing education as a societal matter.

Building on previous successes, where school visits led to improved teaching and learning outcomes, this campaign will see EXCO members, Ministers, and Deputy Ministers interact with learners, teachers, and parents. They will provide support through donations of educational materials, infrastructure development, and mentorship programs. The delegation will engage with local communities, listening to concerns and suggestions on improving education.

Media representatives are invited to cover the campaign.

Note: The Outreach programme is scheduled to take place from the 21-24 January 2025. Details of the areas to be visited by individual EXCO members, Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be shared by the provincial department's Spokespersons/Media Liaison Officers (MLOs).

For enquiries:

Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za