Children’s Lit Community Hosts Major Auction For Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Jan 20-26th

Kitlit Los Angeles

Rare & signed books included from Suzanne Collins, Leigh Bardugo, Victoria Aveyard, Jeff Kinney, Jason Reynolds, Pres. Jimmy Carter, Tui T. Sutherland & more

I reached out to Charlotte to see if we could channel our sadness into something productive. I have friends who lost homes in the fires, this tragedy has impacted so many.” — Caroline Perry, LA Based Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The children’s publishing industry is uniting to support a fundraising initiative launched by four picture book authors in response to last week’s devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Kidlit for Los Angeles—founded by Caroline L. Perry, Charlotte Offsay, Tara Luebbe, and Jocelyn Rish—has been flooded with donations from authors, illustrators, and industry professionals.Top auction items include rare, signed and personalized book sets from #1 NYT-bestselling YA authors Leigh Bardudo and Victoria Aveyard; a complete set of signed Diary of a Wimpy Kid books with an original sketch from creator Jeff Kinney; a signed copy of If I Had A Hammer by late President Jimmy Carter; signed books from Karen M. McManus, Beth Revis, James Ponti; Suzanne Collins, Donna Barba Higuera, Katherine Applegate, Daniel Nayeri and Lisa Cline-Ransome; an in-person school visit from Jason Reynolds; a virtual school or book club visit from Wings of Fire author Tui T. Sutherland; virtual school visits from Kate DiCamillo, Alan Gratz, Lisa Moore Ramée, Bob Shea, Ben Clanton, Scott Magoon, Kelly DiPucchio and Adam Wallace; original art from Vashti Harrison, Ben Clanton and Pete Oswald; and exceptional contributions from editors, agents, and other industry professionals.“I reached out to Charlotte to see if we could channel our sadness into something productive,” says Perry, a Los Angeles-based author. “I have friends who lost homes in the fires, and this tragedy has impacted so many.” After putting out a call for donations, Perry says the team was “overwhelmed” by the support they received. Illustrator Sydney Hanson designed the Kidlit for Los Angeles logo while evacuated from her home. “We turned to our networks,” says author Offsay, who is also an Angeleno. “And everyone wanted to help.”The online auction will run from January 20th-26th, raising funds for the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and the Animal Wellness Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund. “We have so many incredible items,” Luebbe says, with Rish adding: “There’s something for everyone. Please come and bid!”Follow Kidlit for Los Angeles on Instagram @kidlitforlosangeles for updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.