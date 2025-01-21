MethodHub Software Ltd (MethodHub) and Invicta Capserv announce closure of pre-IPO fund raise

Global Technology Services Company Financial Advisors MethodHub India Head Quarters MethodHub Delivery Center MethodHub Hyderabad Center

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub has successfully closed Rs 200 million (approximately $ 2.3 million) of Pre IPO fund raise in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference shares (CCPS). MethodHub is a global technology services provider company that offers next generation business solutions to enhance the digital transformation journey of clients across the globe. With 30+ customers and over 500 employees with domain expertise, MethodHub has global presence with delivery, fulfilment, immigration, and execution capabilities.The successful fund raise vindicates the interest of investors in the business model of the company and that Invicta’s role was very vital in the fund raise and has helped MethodHub secure the Pre IPO fund raise from reputable names.” said Mr. R. Sankarakrishnan a capital market veteran and advisory board member of Method Hub,Invicta Capserv acted as financial advisor for the transaction and played a vital role in identifying the right investor group for the Company. They also played an important role in aptly structuring the transaction, facilitating negotiations, supporting due diligence, and advising the company on smooth and successful closure of the transaction.About Invicta Capserv LimitedInvicta Capserv is a one-stop shop for comprehensive Equity Solutions with services including Private Placement/Pre-IPO fundraising, Equity Capital Raise, Domestic & Cross Border M&A Advisory and Structured Finance solutions.About MethodHub Software LimitedMethodHub Software Limited is a Bangalore-based software solutions company which focuses on Cloud Services, Data and AI Services, ERP/CRM integration and Cyber Security. Servicing customers in the US and Canada, apart from leading GCCs and customers in India. ISO9001 and ISMS-27001-certified MethodHub has four delivery centers in India.

