Attorney General statement on Trump’s first-day executive orders

SEATTLE — Attorney General Nick Brown released the following statement today in response to executive actions by the White House that could harm Washingtonians:

“President Trump today signed a host of gravely concerning executive orders that pose significant harm to thousands of Washingtonians. My staff and I are thoroughly assessing these directives on their legal and constitutional merits.

“We have seen only a small number of what is expected to be an onslaught of executive orders, but there is plenty to be concerned about.

“The Attorney General’s Office has spent the last year preparing for this day. Our team has worked closely with colleagues in other states, studied Project 2025 and other documents, and researched case law in order to act swiftly. We are prepared and committed to using the full power of the Attorney General’s Office to enforce Washington’s laws, to protect people’s rights, and to keep Washingtonians safe. We will uphold the law and we will fight when called upon for our shared values.

“We will carefully analyze the orders and determine what legal action is appropriate. Some examples, such as the president’s attack on birthright citizenship, are not only unconstitutional on their face, but simply un-American.

“My team and I will have more to say in the coming days about these orders and the potential for litigation. For now, I want Washingtonians to know we will do everything in our power to defend them and our state’s shared values against illegal acts by the Trump Administration.”

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Mike Faulk, Deputy Communications Director, Mike.Faulk@atg.wa.gov

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ