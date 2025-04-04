Washington one of 21 states suing Trump to protect libraries, museums and other small agency programs

SEATTLE — Attorney General Nick Brown today joined 20 other attorneys general in suing the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of three federal agencies that provide services and funding supporting public libraries and museums, workers, and minority-owned businesses nationwide.

In March, the Trump administration issued an executive order that would dismantle federal agencies created by Congress that collectively provide hundreds of millions of dollars for programs in every state. As a result of this executive order, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) – one of the targeted agencies – has placed almost its entire staff on administrative leave and will cut hundreds of grants for state libraries and museums.

The lawsuit filed by Brown and the coalition seeks to stop the targeted destruction of the IMLS and two other agencies targeted in the administration’s EO that millions of Americans rely on, especially those in underserved communities.

The three agencies targeted in the executive order are:

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which supports museums and libraries nationwide through grantmaking, research, and policy development; The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), which promotes the growth and inclusion of minority-owned businesses through federal financial assistance programs; and The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), which promotes peaceful resolution of labor disputes.

“Communities throughout Washington benefit from the work of these agencies to support libraries, promote minority-owned businesses, and protect workers’ rights,” Brown said. “Trump claims he’s carving up wasteful spending, but in reality he’s illegally gutting popular programs that support people with limited resources in our towns and cities.”

In 2024, IMLS invested $180 million in libraries nationwide under its Grants to States Program. The administration’s action will threaten hundreds of library staff across the country that provide essential services to their communities.

In addition, the Trump administration has cut the staff of MBDA from 40 to just five individuals and has effectively stopped issuing new grants, hurting vulnerable small businesses across the country. The FMCS has slashed its staff from roughly 200 to fewer than 15 individuals and announced the termination of several of its core programs, making it harder for unionized workers to secure their rights.

The executive order violates the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act by eliminating the programs of agencies without any regard for the laws and regulations that govern each source of federal funding. The coalition argues that the president cannot decide to unilaterally override laws governing federal spending, and that this executive order unconstitutionally overrides Congress’s power to decide how federal funds are spent.

This lawsuit is led by the attorneys general of New York, Hawaii, and Rhode Island. Joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit can be found here.

-30-

