Chairman Comer Applauds President Trump’s Executive Orders to Restore Order at Our Nation’s Southwest Border

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today applauded President Donald J. Trump’s executive orders to end the Biden border crisis and restore order at the southwest border:

“America is back under the leadership of President Donald Trump. President Trump’s executive orders take swift action to end the Biden border crisis and restore order at our nation’s southwest border. President Biden intentionally created the worst border crisis in U.S. history and today President Trump is ending it. We look forward to working with President Trump to make our nation’s borders the most secure in U.S. history.”

