Italy and Pasona Group join forces for an intense cultural program at Expo 2025 Osaka and in the Kansai area

Pictured (L to R): Yasko Fujii, Yasuyuki Nambu, Amb. Mario Vattani, Prof. Rossella Menegazzo, Consul General Marco Prencipe Opera singer Yasko Fujii, Ambassador to the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025 Concept image of the Italy Pavilion

Pasona will play a key role in connecting Japan and its people with the vibrant academic and artistic world of Italy.” — Amb. Mario Vattani, Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025

OSAKA-SHI, OSAKA, JAPAN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy and Pasona Group Inc. announced a collaboration for an intense cultural program of music and performing arts at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, as well as in the surrounding Kansai area.

The Pasona Group has endeavored to promote opera, musicals, classical music, and other arts and culture for the purpose of regional revitalization on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. In recognition of these endeavors, the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025 has entered into a partnership contract with Pasona Group Inc. with the aim of promoting Italian art and culture at Expo 2025, the Kansai region, and throughout Japan. Through this partnership, the Pasona Group will coordinate the daily cultural and music performances at the theater of the Italy Pavilion, overseeing the planning and execution of musical and performance events throughout the 184 days of the Expo.

The partnership between Italy and the Pasona Group is further dedicated to broadening the reach of Italian culture and fostering connections between Italian artists and Japanese cultural institutions and vice versa, by creating opportunities for participating Italian artists to perform throughout the Kansai region, with a focus on Awaji Island. A key part of the program will be the celebration of Italian Opera, recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscoring the profound legacy of Italy's artistic traditions.

Additionally, the live performances of the Italy Pavilion will be enriched by the first-ever presence of the Holy See at a World Expo, located within the Italy Pavilion. This historic debut is planned to lead to a further series of concerts, orchestras, choirs and sacred music events, enriching the program with numerous initiatives co-produced with the Holy See and the Japanese dioceses.

■ Overview: Live Performances at the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025

Duration: 13 April (Sunday) to 13 October (Monday) 2025

30-minute performances held daily at 5:30 p.m. (aperitivo time)

Location: Theater within the Italy Pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai

Content: Live performances of opera and other performing arts to promote Italian art and culture

Performers: In addition to young artists from various Italian provinces and Institutes of Higher Education in Art, Music, and Performing Arts (AFAM: Alta Formazione Artistica, Musicale e Coreutica), artists from the "AWAJI OPERA COMPANY" and "Music Island" projects operated by Pasona Group are also planned to perform.

Operations: Pasona Group Inc.

■ Profile: Ms. Yasko Fujii, Project Leader

Yasko Fujii is a soprano from Hiroshima, Japan. After studying opera at the Japan Opera Foundation and the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna, she trained under Joseph Giardina, renowned opera coach at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. In addition to performing across the world, Fujii is well-known throughout Italy, having appeared on the top-rated Italian program "Avanti un altro!". She is currently based in Awaji Island, Japan, where she manages the AWAJI OPERA COMPANY of Pasona Group. She has been selected as one of the Ambassadors of the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025.

■ Comment from Ambassador Mario Vattani, Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai

“Partnership with Pasona means a lot for Italy. Pasona and its cultural network can enhance the hard work we are doing with artists, music academies, and universities. The values and mission of Pasona align perfectly with the main theme of the Italy Pavilion, "Art Regenerates Life", and they put the individual at the center and use music and the arts as a way of growth, developing talent and personal skills, just as we aim to do at Expo. Pasona will play a key role in connecting Japan and its people with the vibrant academic and artistic world of Italy. This collaboration embodies our shared vision and we are confident this partnership will endure even beyond the Expo.”

■ Comment from Yasuyuki Nambu, Pasona Group CEO & President

"I am sincerely happy that we are able to enter this partnership with Italy. Pasona Group has engaged in cultural creation projects since the 1980s, and we continue to endeavor toward the development of Awaji Island into the 'Island of Arts & Culture'. Pasona Group will also be exhibiting our own pavilion at Expo 2025, named 'PASONA NATUREVERSE', where we will propose a 'Society of Well-being', of physical, mental, and social health. Having peace of mind on a daily basis is vital to nurturing mental health. We would like people to come into contact with music, art, and culture. Through this partnership, we will bring the magnificent music, art, and culture of Italy to as many people as possible, and create a society of true fulfillment."

■ Overview: Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025

The Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka brings Italy's humanistic vocation to the global stage, placing the individual and the value of the person at the heart of society. Expo 2025 will be held in Osaka from 13 April to 13 October 2025 with the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. The Italy Pavilion, designed by Studio MCA - Mario Cucinella Architects, interprets this with “Art Regenerates Life”.

Concept movie: Italy Pavilion at Expo 2025

