San Diego Youth Non-Profit Tech-Angels Bridges Generational Gaps with Technology and Tutoring for Senior Veterans

Jaiden and Keanu Seeliger assist an army Vet with Facebook Tech-Angels donates tablets to the VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement Tech-Angels establish partnership with VA San Diego

Teenagers Providing Devices and Training to Empower Veterans in the Digital Age

We’re really excited about this initiative so that we can give back and serve those in our community that have served us in the most meaningful way possible” — Jaiden Seeliger

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech-Angels, a youth-based nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California, is proud to announce the launch of its new partnership with the VA Medical Center-San Diego aimed at supporting senior veterans with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the digital world.Through donated technology devices and personalized tutoring, the organization is empowering veterans to stay connected with loved ones, improve their digital literacy, and enhance their quality of life by reducing social isolation.As technology becomes increasingly integral to daily life, many seniors find themselves struggling to adapt to the digital landscape. The digital divide has left many veterans without the necessary skills or resources to take advantage of modern technology, leaving them isolated and disconnected.Tech-Angels is addressing this gap by providing veterans and senior citizens across San Diego with donated tech devices, such as Apple iPads, Amazon Kindles and Samsung Galaxies, as well as offering one-on-one tutoring and training in digital literacy.The new initiative with the VA is designed not only to help veterans learn how to use these devices, but also to ensure they can confidently navigate social media platforms, access healthcare and veteran services online, and maintain communication with family and friends.“This partnership between Tech-Angels and the VA is a great intergenerational activity that can help establish communications across generations. The younger generation gets to hear the Vets’ stories and the Vets feel the respect and compassion from the next generation, all while helping address technology skills that are often a challenge for those of us that don’t live in the tech world day-to-day,” said Kim Elliott, director of Recreation Therapy in the VA Spinal Cord Injury Service.“The mission of Tech Angels is to empower connection for our senior citizens through donated technology devices and tutoring. We’re really excited about this initiative so that we can give back and serve those in our community that have served us in the most meaningful way possible,” said Jaiden Seeliger, Co-Founder of Tech-Angels.Tech-Angels continues to seek volunteers and donations to expand the initiative, ensuring that all senior veterans have the opportunity to benefit from the resources and support they deserve. For more information about how to get involved or to donate, please visit www.tech-angels.org About Tech-Angels:Tech-Angels is a youth-led nonprofit organization that works to bridge generational gaps and create a more inclusive and connected society by providing senior citizens with donated technology devices and personalized technology tutoring. Since its inception, Tech-Angels has served over 500 individuals in nursing homes, senior centers and long-term care health facilities.Contact Information:Keanu, Jaiden, Milaan SeeligerCo-Founders and Co-CEOstechangelsinfo@gmail.com

