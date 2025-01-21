PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 Revilla: On SBN 1209 and SBN 1979 SBN 1209, which I filed, primarily aims to protect children and provide support to adolescent parents. SBN 1979 contains provisions that were not in my bill. The purpose of the version I filed is to provide an institutional framework to ensure that children are not exposed to bastardized concepts of sex; perversity and vulgarity - all that lead to adolescent pregnancy; and for the State to provide support to adolescent parents so that their children grow up healthy and sound. Nais natin na when these children grow up and become parents themselves, maakay nila nang tama ang kanilang magiging mga anak. We need to put an end to the vicious cycle of children bearing children. Kailangang tugunan ang lumalalang problema ng mga batang nangre-rape ng kapwa bata, ang mga batang nagiging magulang sa murang edad, at ang nagiging kapabayaan sa mga anak ng mga batang ina. Kailangan natin protektahan ang mga bata at siguruhin ang kanilang kinabukasan. I will do everything in my power to protect our kids and all our children from obscenity and lewdness. We have to preserve the sanctity of procreation. Walang lugar dyan para sa kababuyan. Magulang ako - mayroon akong mga anak at mga apo. *KUNG TOTOONG ITUTULAK 'YUNG MGA PINANGAMBAHAN NG ILAN SA ATING MGA KABABAYAN, AKO MISMO, I WILL VOTE AGAINST IT AT HAHARANGIN KO NA MAIPASA.*

