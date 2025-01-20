More substance-use treatment coming to B.C.

CANADA, January 20 - As many as 250 people with addictions challenges in B.C. will have more options to help them move toward recovery with newly opened substance-use treatment beds in their communities.

“When someone reaches out for help with their substance use, they should receive compassionate and effective care,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “We are expanding services across B.C. so more people have the supports they need to stabilize their lives and begin their healing journey.”

Twenty-six new publicly funded treatment and recovery beds are improving access to addictions care for under-served populations. This will make it easier for people to get treatment without facing barriers, such as travel and cost. Expanded services are now available at:

Harbour Light Centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, with 12 beds for women, including transgender and two-spirited, that offer a range of mental-health and addictions services, and connection to community supports.

Island Crisis Care in Nanaimo, with six beds for women who have completed treatment to get longer-term support with their recovery and rebuilding a healthy life in a homelike setting.

Karis Support Society service in Kelowna, with six beds providing tailored support for pregnant women and women with children to help reach their recovery goals.

333 Recovery program in Prince Rupert, with two beds offering recovery supports for men, including Indigenous cultural-focused programs.

“333 Trinity Men’s Recovery has changed my life tremendously by supporting me to take another direction, to be a better person to my spouse, a present father for my kids and of service to my community,” said Matthew Mark, who attended a recovery program in Prince Rupert. “I am coming up to one year of sobriety because of the opportunity they gave me to focus on my recovery without the stress of worrying about my financial situation. By staying in the North, I was able to include my family, culture and community into my healing journey.”

These new beds are part of government’s ongoing expansion of treatment and recovery services in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association – BC Division (CMHA-BC). The Province is now funding 248 treatment beds through CMHA and will open more by spring of 2025. This means that more people living with substance-use challenges can get the help they need.

“Our vital partnership with the Province has enabled us to help over 2,000 British Columbians access the support they need to get on their recovery journey. By continuing to expand these no-cost treatment beds across B.C. communities, we're removing barriers to essential care,” said Jonny Morris, CEO, CMHA BC. “Each new expansion represents our commitment to person-centred and evidence-based care that meets people where they are in their recovery journey.”

The Province is expanding treatment and recovery options in all regions of B.C. so that people can find the pathway to recovery that works for them. Adding bed-based services is one part of government’s work to build up the whole continuum of mental-health and substance-use care to support people through every step of their journey.

Quotes:

Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions –

“We want treatment options available for people no matter where they live in B.C. That’s why we are adding more mental-health and substance-use services throughout the province and working closely with local communities and partners, to help people on the path to a healthy and fulfilling life.”

Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity –

“The toxic drug crisis has claimed far too many lives, and we know women dealing with substance use face very complex challenges and a unique journey towards recovery. These new treatments beds will help more women with specialized care, counselling and cultural-based healing.”

Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona –

“Many people in Vancouver are facing complex challenges, and we are working to provide the crucial services people need so that no one is left behind. Through the newly expanded service at the Harbour Light Centre, women can access specialist care and connect with wraparound supports in their community.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, the Province has added 682 publicly funded adult and youth substance-use treatment beds around B.C., including 248 administered through CMHA-BC.

Through Budget 2023, the Province set out more than $1 billion in funding over three years to strengthen mental-health and addictions care in B.C.

Learn More:

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/