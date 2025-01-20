Minister’s statement on listing of Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse

CANADA, January 20 - Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the Civil Forfeiture Office listing the Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse for sale:

“In February 2023, three Hells Angels’ clubhouses in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo were forfeited to the Province following more than a decade of legal proceedings – a major victory for public safety and a severe blow against organized crime.

“Today, the government has listed the former Hells Angels’ Vancouver clubhouse for sale, marking the first of these clubhouses to be made available for commercial sale and a further step in undercutting organized crime in British Columbia.

“As criminals find new ways to try to hide their ill-gotten gains obtained through violence, intimidation and criminal activity, we are finding targeted ways to permanently take away their assets, while protecting British Columbians.

“The sale, when completed, will include a right of entry, a legal tool authorizing the Civil Forfeiture Office to take the property back if it is ever acquired and used by organized crime in the future.

“This listing, following the sale of the Hells Angels’ Kelowna property to the City of Kelowna, sends a strong message to organized crime that we will continue to undermine every effort made in B.C to profit from criminal activities.

“I want to thank Civil Forfeiture Office staff for their continued work on what has been a lengthy process, as well as the law enforcement agencies of B.C. that supported government’s actions. This listing is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved, and a prime example of how the work we are doing is steering illegally acquired assets back to communities and the people of British Columbia.”