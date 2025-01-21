Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swab Solutions at PLASTEC West 2025

Visit with Super Brush at Plastec West 2025 Super Brush Logo Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is thrilled to announce its participation in PLASTEC West 2025,

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is thrilled to announce its participation in PLASTEC West 2025, North America’s premier plastics and manufacturing event. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from February 4-6, 2025. Super Brush will showcase its advanced foam swab solutions at Booth #4388

PLASTEC West gathers the brightest minds in plastics and manufacturing to explore cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and industry advancements. Super Brush is excited to present its extensive portfolio of foam swabs, which are trusted by professionals worldwide in industries such as medical, aerospace, electronics, industrial manufacturing, and more.

What to Expect at the Super Brush Booth:

• Innovative Foam Swabs: Discover a wide range of swabs designed for precision cleaning, application, and surface preparation in critical environments.

• Custom Solutions: Learn about Super Brush's ability to develop custom foam applicators tailored to specific applications, providing efficient and reliable solutions for unique industry challenges.

• Eco-Friendly Manufacturing: Explore Super Brush’s commitment to sustainable practices, including reusable product options and environmentally responsible production methods.

“PLASTEC West is a premier platform to connect with industry leaders, showcase our innovative foam swabs, and collaborate with partners on solving their unique challenges,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales, at Super Brush LLC. “We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our products can enhance precision, efficiency, and quality in manufacturing and beyond.”

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC has been a trusted name in foam applicator technology for over 65 years. Based in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company specializes in developing high-quality foam swabs used in diverse industries, including healthcare, aerospace, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. Super Brush’s solutions are designed to deliver precision, durability, and reliability, helping clients meet the highest standards in their respective fields.

Event Details:

• Event: PLASTEC West 2025

• Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

• Dates: February 4-6, 2025

• Booth: #4388

• Super Brush invites attendees to visit their booth and experience firsthand how foam swabs can improve processes, reduce waste, and ensure optimal results in demanding applications. For more information, visit www.superbrush.com.

