Clapper Surpasses 10 Million Monthly Active Users, Jumps to [#3] in Apple App Store

Rapid expansion represents exciting momentum, reflects growing desire for ad-free platforms that prioritize creator and user experience

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clapper, the social media platform creating meaningful connections and communities, today announced it has surpassed 10 million monthly active users. Clapper has welcomed a surge of new creators and users over the last week, reflecting growing enthusiasm for Clapper’s distinctive creator and user experience. As of January 20th, Clapper has 2 million daily active users and has jumped to [#3] in iOS downloads in the U.S.“We are excited that so many creators and users are turning to our platform,” said Edison Chen, Founder and CEO of Clapper. “When we founded Clapper five years ago, we took a radically different approach to social media by establishing a business model based on our creators’ success – not ad revenue – and by employing an equal opportunity algorithm. We are proud to see exponential growth of our community on Clapper, where every voice has the right and opportunity to be heard.”Clapper makes it as easy as possible for creators to make money, starting on Day One. Creators on Clapper have direct access to the partnership team and the company’s algorithm offers each creator an equal chance to be seen by users who can choose to subscribe to additional content. Today, early Clapper creators are seeing immediate and exciting results – [based on a user with 150k followers on TikTok, that user could earn 1,000 Clapper followers in just four posts].The platform has an age minimum of 17, with strong safety and content policies in place, which we are enhancing on a daily basis. This makes finding communities of other adults with similar interests and hobbies easier than on other platforms.For more information or to download Clapper, visit: www.clapperapp.com About ClapperClapper is a social media platform for users 17+ to make meaningful connections through short videos. We prioritize the creator and user experience because our business model is based on our creators’ success – there are no ads on Clapper. We make it as easy as possible for creators to make money, starting on Day One. Plus, with an age minimum of 17, strong safety and content policies, and an equal opportunity algorithm, we have created an adults-only community where every voice has the chance to be heard.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.