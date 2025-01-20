Following Presidential Directive, Flags to Return to Full Staff for Remainder of Inauguration Day
January 20, 2025
In accordance with a directive of President Trump, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at full-staff for the remainder of today, Monday, January 20, 2025 for Inauguration Day.
The United States and State of Maine flags will return to half-staff tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, 2025, consistent with the Presidential proclamation, where they will remain until sunset on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.
