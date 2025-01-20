Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom statement on passing of Cecile Richards

Los Angeles, California – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president:

“Today, we mourn the passing of an indomitable healthcare and civil rights champion. A lifelong, self-proclaimed ‘troublemaker,’ Cecile Richards let no injustice go unchallenged. Unwilling to walk away from a righteous fight – no matter how impossible or controversial it may have seemed – Cecile reshaped politics and governance as we know it. She made protecting and expanding women’s rights a permanent part of the national conversation and stood up for reproductive freedom when the fight seemed most bleak.

“We had the great honor of knowing Cecile personally and saw firsthand how her empathy, warmth, and spirit made her a powerful leader. We will miss her dearly, and join the Richards family, friends, and everyone mourning this remarkable person.”